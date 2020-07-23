Well, we didn’t really expect town to be so busy did we? The building permit process has gone into hyperspeed in order to fast-track construction projects to take advantage of a summer season that was predicted to be unusually quiet with most of our events being canceled.
Yet here we are, overrun. Every 6-foot-by-6-foot unit of town is crawling with people with nothing to do and nowhere else to be. Second (or third, fourth, etc.) homeowners are finally getting to know their houses like they never knew them before. Some are discovering extra wine cellars, bathrooms and children they have never seen. Caretakers who normally look forward to seeing their bosses just a couple of times a year for short periods of time are reexamining their life choices. That career in small-engine repair is starting to look better and better.
Yet, locals are used to brief bursts of activity in this town, so while burnout is inevitable at this rate, it is nice to have this change of pace over the “dark” months of 2020. Unfortunately, it is unclear if this is going to ever end. This is causing columnists to wonder if our collective local psyche is going to lose it sooner rather than later.
Obligingly, I’ll give my opinion, “we lost it a long time ago.” So there’s that. Might as well embrace it (from a distance). The danger being, of course, the inexorable approach of a surge in COVID cases which will spur another complete shutdown.
Has the council taken all the right actions to prevent such an outcome? Likely not. Have they lost valuable time trying to work out what those actions are? Absolutely. But hindsight is always clear. As there are lots of variables to balance, it is a job that probably can’t be done perfectly. However, making everyone wear masks all the time in public is not an “experiment” that “we should think about.” It’s an absolute fact that they work; there are examples all over the planet where it has worked. So while we try to reinvent the wheel, we lose valuable time.
In the meantime, I work from home, or alone at the office. My infrequent forays into town are mostly as a curious disaster tourist. On the weekends I run away.
I have a partner for adventure, Steve Vamper. He’s my ’79 Dodge camper van with the original interior (and exterior for that matter.) The only thing new about him is a large sound system that makes my ears bleed when I’m listening to Terry Gross say “and this is Fresh Air.” And then I cry, because Terry Gross.
We have been running away together a lot on weekends this summer. Often to the more rural areas of Colorado. Areas where support for the current president is, let’s say, more “enhanced” than it is in this part of the valley. So I travel in disguise by wearing a sleeveless button-up shirt with the appropriate number of top buttons left undone so as to say, “Hey buddy, I’m just running to get parts for my tractor.”
I have a Budweiser koozie that fits over my LaCroix to further throw off those who are hunting liberal, socialist elites such as myself. I have been considering an orange or camouflage hunting cap, but it is hot out and I am a snowflake.
I usually change the station from NPR to The Highway station on SiriusXM when I am driving through the small towns.
Yes, I am a ninja.
I’ve survived forays to Green River, Fruita, Meeker, Delta and Montrose. I haven’t been found out once. The Deep State is proud of me. Of course, Steve is really the agent here. I don’t think I could pull it off if I was driving a Mercedes Sprinter van; that would be like driving a billboard with “Workers of the World, Unite!” written on it. Instead, with Steve’s help, I am able to infiltrate with no one the wiser. Steve might as well be a billboard for Country Jam.
Of course, our most common destination is Rancho Del Rio campground by State Bridge. It’s a two-hour drive from Aspen to the Center of the Universe, aka KK’s BBQ.
KK’s is the main reason I go there often. But also the lack of cellphone or network access of any kind is very nice these days. I can pull in, whip out a book, and know that there is no way to know what is the latest crazy thing going on in the world. At Rancho Del Rio, I feel like I am in the “Land of the Lost.” It’s amazing.
KK’s BBQ, run by the eponymous KK, is a whole entertainment and dining experience. Open from noon to 5 p.m. on weekends, KK is a one-woman show. She’s run place for decades with the consistency of a Michelin–starred chef. You always know exactly what you are in for.
Although, as the years have gone by, there has been one main change, and as I get older it moves my heart more each time. Almost inevitably a young family will stop by and a former river rat will proudly show off his or her kids to KK. The woman who once likely fed and disciplined that river rat with a firm hand during the carefree days as a raft guide, is now the woman whom many have gone well out of their way to visit. Young men and women who grew up and moved on return to the Center of the Universe just to share their joy with the most loving woman they have ever met.
Not even Terry Gross makes as many people cry.