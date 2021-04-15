Ahhh, that time of year when no one is reading the newspapers. A time to reflect on the past season while sitting in the sun with shorts and T-shirt. A time to write things like, “and then the green alien ate the dog and flowers burst into the street car on Hyman,” and not an editor or reader will notice.
A great time of year.
As you know, I really enjoy writing about our demonstrably terrible U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Silt), because she just makes it so easy. And today, because I am lazy in the offseason, I am going to use that ease again. For instance, on April 13 she tweeted a list of phrases she never wanted to hear again. So, in her honor, the following section is composed using every last one, with no particular theme because you aren’t reading this anyway.
The great diaspora of locals has begun to far-flung destinations which, because of the new normal, don’t include as many foreign countries as we would historically add to the list. Instead, we seem to be dispersing to slightly closer getaways like Moab, Fruita, Grand Junction, Moab, maybe Glenwood, etc.
I can see in our citizens’ faces as they pack up their cars that everyone is looking forward to not having to do Zoom calls because they won’t have internet service if they find just the right camping space in a cove on Lake Powell.
Social distancing this time of year is usually measured in miles, not feet.
A super-spreader event in April means that someone spilled a box of Cheerios in their tent on a damp forest floor, but with a shelter in place already they can take 15 days to slow the spread of the little round O’s.
The essential workers of Aspen are now finding themselves less essential and they are fine with that because they are tired of trying to be understood through their masks. Like Dr. Fauci who wanted us to follow the science, the ski shop attendants just wanted tourists to know that the boots are supposed to fit snugly, but everyone thought they were saying, “your coat looks a bit bubbly,” and heard in return, “Yes, and it’s very shiny too! Thank you!”
Speaking of those coats, it is going to be nice to not have to cross the street out of an abundance of caution when you see a pack of them approaching; microwaves may be harmful in such large doses, we just don’t know yet.
It’s nice to see that we are all in this together though. I myself may be heading to Vegas for my birthday to hang out with my first cousin once removed, who is exactly 21 years younger than me. I am assuming that I should have no problem keeping up with him and his friends in Vegas.
OK. Well the list is done. Don’t read this column out loud to Boebert, it may trigger her. She’s a snowflake.
While I was writing that, a dragon flew into the window and fell into a Vail-shaped hole in the ground with flames shooting out of it overflowing the split-pea soup.
On a completely different topic, about a year ago a friendly young man from Lebanon moved to the valley. He was fairly fresh out of college (perhaps a master’s program too? I honestly tune all that out every time) and had landed a job at a local planning juggernaut. He’d hate me if I didn’t mention that he was a Fulbright Scholar; it’s the first thing he brings up in every conversation with any new person, the second thing he brings up is that he is Lebanese. He’d also hate me if I didn’t mention his name, Pio. I hope I’ve covered all the bases, or he is going to be very angry.
Anyway, his stay in the valley is coming to an end, and it’s been a pleasure experiencing Aspen through his fresh eyes during the course of our friendship. However, since he’s only experienced the area during the pandemic, these are the things I have learned from him: Aspen is very boring, the valley is very boring, and there’s no Lebanese food here.
I tried to make it more exciting by bringing him on trips in Steve Vamper, but I don’t drive fast enough or tailgate close enough for his tastes.
For the sake of the other young people who will undoubtedly find their way accidentally to Aspen this summer, I hope things become a little more exciting. Pio would have enjoyed Aspen in 2019. Remember when we had events? Man that was fun.
Can you imagine having lived in Aspen for a year and never once been able to go to a concert at Belly Up? Never listened to a Music Festival performance. Never attended an Ideas Festival seminar. Never been to a Film Fest program at the Wheeler. Never gone to a Snowmass Thursday concert. Never been to a Grand Tasting. Never been to a Jazz Aspen Festival. Never witnessed, or participated in, a Fourth of July parade.
It kind of blows my mind to think that is an actual thing that has happened to members of our very own community. This is a legacy that I hope our reputation can overcome.
Pio might one day be president of Lebanon, and I’d hate it if he casually mentioned his time in Aspen as being boring, or if he forgot to drop my name, nationality and education into a proclamation or two.
So long Pio! Aspen may collapse and fail without your energy, and I’m sure wherever you end up will have nightclubs as far as the eye can see.
He’ll be back.
Wendle will be filing his next column from the state of Washington while visiting Mac. wendle@wendlewhiting.org