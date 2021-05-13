May in Aspen is the time of year when snow flurries have people beginning to contemplate putting away their bikes and boats and instead start wondering if this is going to be when they upgrade their skis.
Personally, I am bucking the trend and telling myself spring is indeed, for real, just around the corner.
This week I have been preparing to embark on my first-ever San Juan River trip — a trip that has evaded me thus far — and I am pretty sure I have only been invited on this trip because I have lots of water containers. Lots.
Over decades of river escapades I have accumulated heaps of river gear, but as the frequency of my long-haul trips decreased, I have purged things that take up a lot of room, like koozies. Small items like 6.5 gallon water containers I’ve kept, because you just never know.
As a resident of Hunter Creek, I have adequate storage space for all the rafting gear required to be able to glance at a river out of a car window, plus ample room for one ski. I have supplemented my storage by renting a space underneath a neighboring building. There is exactly enough room to hold all my rafting and Burning Man gear together in a “Tetris” configuration. I’m always cleverly thinking ahead to carefully store things so that the next time I need something, it will be in the rear half of the room.
About half of the space is occupied by large chests of outfits that I think I am going to wear at Burning Man, but usually just transport there and back unopened, because naked is easier. The other half is water containers, which are useful for both types of adventures.
These particular water containers were once sold at the co-op in Carbondale, but I haven’t been able to find them there or online in years. The water jug is perfectly engineered because it has a little yellow cap that is vital to keep the water in the container, and get lost within four minutes of its opening. A design feature that required me to keep purchasing more of the jugs until, I guess, I accumulated the world’s supply in a building on Red Mountain.
I imagine someday when I decide it’s time to go Marie Kondo with my possessions, I will take those little yellow caps off all my jugs and throw the rest of the jug away. I will then put the caps on eBay to sell to desperate owners of incomplete sets and buy a boat with the proceeds and live on a harbor in Malta.
The strange thing about my storage space is that I never really know what’s in it. It’s like the television show, “Storage Wars,” except the owner is present and is just senile when the unit is opened. Or the spinoff where people break into storage units to add random items as a pleasant surprise, perhaps a wolverine or a clown, to whomever next opens the door. A show that, if it doesn’t exist already, I’m willing to option the rights.
On my latest excursion into my storage unit, I was surprised to find that I have a very large padded ski/snowboard bag that I definitely don’t recall seeing before. The tags indicated to an airline that it was once “heavy.” Did I travel somewhere with many sets of skis? One pair for the groomers and four more pairs for the groomers? Or maybe, gasp, a snowboard?! Folded in half, the bag takes up the same amount of space as five pairs of skis folded in half or even half of a snowboard. It’s big. I’m so pleased it’s there that, if it’s not mine, I’m totally unwilling to return it to whomever is storing it there — even if the actual owner is a former roommate.
There was also a box with a brand new motorcycle helmet inside. I clearly remember owning a motorcycle and a helmet once, just not this one. My working theory is this brand new helmet is the helmet I thought I was using, but didn’t actually wear, got into an accident and hit my head.
But for all the pain (a badger bit me), effort and time that it takes to get everything I need out of storage, I know that after only a few more hours of tearing apart my closet to unsuccessfully find that one koozie I kept, it will all be worth it.
Well, there’s still the six-hour-drive to the put-in, plus all the grocery and provision stops. Oh, and rigging the boats at the put-in. So in what will feel like just a few hundred more short hours of work, by tomorrow I will be safely chilling (or freezing) on the river with a brand new helmet, warm beer and bleeding hand.
Just one last look at the trip leader’s spreadsheet and … oh, cool, every day has a different costume theme and I already have a costume for each theme! I know exactly where they are, too: Inside a chest in the very back of my storage unit.
