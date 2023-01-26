About a month ago, I wrote a column that mentioned that I didn’t think I had ever been to New York City in the winter. Well, now I for sure have.
I was at a Belly Up concert on Monday night last week, and my phone started blowing up: I was asked if I could fly to New York City immediately. So the next morning, I was driving to Denver at 5 a.m.
The reason was a typical Aspen story. Someone left an item behind while vacationing and wanted it back right away. They asked for it to be delivered the completely normal way people send items across the country: business class.
I was picked up at LaGuardia by a driver, delivered the item in person in front of Bloomingdale’s, and was dropped off at a hotel by 5:45 p.m. A standard Tuesday.
New York in the winter was not as bad as everyone I meet from Atlanta makes it out to be. I was fine wearing a light coat and only got mugged four times before dinner; I didn’t even need a hat!
What happened next was unexpected, however.
Did you know New York City is cheap? Maybe it’s because I live in Aspen, but even people living on Earth would be as shocked as I was to discover that New York is inexpensive.
I asked the concierge where I could get a shawarma (my special-treat, big-city meal of choice) and was suggested a food cart only a block away. In New York, “one block” is about a half-mile away, but I figured I could walk because I’m a human. I asked for a reservation at 7:30 (because that’s the only time New Yorkers eat, and I didn’t want to look like a tourist), and she said they don’t take reservations. I had figured a person must have reservations to eat anywhere in New York. It should be impossible to get food without a reservation, or why else would New Yorkers say they are going to starve to death if they don’t have one when they’re in Aspen? Maybe the New Yorker anomie only manifests when they leave home?
It was just after 7 p.m., and it felt very uncrowded. I realized the sidewalks were empty because, as I should have remembered from my experiences in Aspen, people from New York can’t walk very far. I felt dumb for not fitting in and getting the hotel car to drive me a block.
There was no host at the food truck and no line in which to wait. What. Was. Going. On.
Then it got weirder.
I ordered a combo chicken-lamb shawarma, and within seconds he handed me an approximately 5-pound, foil-wrapped log of food. I had my wallet open and my fingers ready to pass him a $100 bill and asked how much. He said $7.
Seven dollars.
I then asked if I could get another one.
I walked back to the hotel holding the food as if I had just gotten away with an impossible heist, constantly looking over my shoulder for an emaciated horde of New Yorkers without dinner reservations trying to rip the precious loot from my arms that was being held like a fat infant.
I consumed the first one while trying not to hurt myself, with my eyes rolling back into my brain out of pleasure. The second one I preciously hid in the back of the mini-bar fridge for later.
My roommate from two summers ago is now an actor who lives in New York. He was finishing work at 10 p.m. as an actor portraying a gym attendant, but in a real gym. He came over to pick me up from my hotel room, which was three times the size of a standard apartment in Aspen, or twice the size of a New York apartment. We got a Lyft over to Hell’s Kitchen for $9.69! It was a 2-mile drive through downtown New York and only took six minutes. Imagine if we had Lyfts or Ubers in Aspen and they tried to drive 2 miles in downtown Aspen — it would take 45 minutes, and 30 of that would be spent waiting for people to move from the center of Galena in front of Kemo Sabe getting photos with their hats.
We went to a bar to meet up with his partner and several of their other friends. We spent an hour and a half drinking cocktails, beer and seltzers. I decided to pay the bill for them as a probably painfully expensive but generous gesture to the hardworking gym actor. After all, all I had done that day for work was sleep on a plane (and drive through a blizzard), but on the SAG-AFTRA pay scale, my role was far higher paying.
In Aspen, if three or four people spend 90 minutes at a bar, you would expect to pay a small fortune. Not less than $100, not even close. The bill was less than $100. New York is amazing.
The next stop was a place with drinks ranging from $3 to $7. That’s it, the entire price range — and free hot dogs with every purchase!
For years I’ve been comparing the cost of living in Aspen to that of San Francisco and New York. I didn’t realize how wrong I was; it’s far more expensive here. Not only do New Yorkers have cheap places to eat and drink, but they make a lot more money than we do because most service workers are unionized. Perhaps we should all migrate to New York and stand in the middle of the road while getting our pictures taken with street-cart food!
Wendle will be skiing in Idaho soon, maybe they have street carts with potatoes! wendle@wendlewhiting.org