My dream of sitting on the couch and eating Oreos all day was finally realized this week when I came down with a regular old chest cold with the type of surprise sneezes that add texture to the walls. For a while there, we were spared a lot of these mundane illnesses while we masked up. It’s now strangely comforting to get a boring 20th century malady again.
I had been planning on checking out the Aspen Music Festival’s “Sound of Music” production on Tuesday, but instead I did laundry and watched hours of space-based series television and ate Symphony bars and corn dogs. This was not the time to be concerned about my health. I was under attack by a foreign agent!
I also had some time to peruse a hefty gallery guide I had picked up at the new Herbert Bayer museum after having recently gone on a very interesting Aspen Historical Society walking tour of the West End about the influences of Bauhaus architecture on Aspen’s streetscape. I encourage you to add a visit to the new museum at Aspen Meadows for the current exhibition, which is a comprehensive look at the life and career of Bayer. I understand that after this exhibition, the museum will focus on various periods of his life, but right now you can see it all, all at once.
The museum, obviously well-funded, is a perfect addition to the Aspen Institute campus. Although I had to race through it to move on to the next event on my schedule, I did end up with this thick guide which walks you through everything on display with a thorough narrative. The guide alone is worth the price of admission, which is free. I am barely versed in art and architecture, but while browsing the gallery and walking through the West End looking at Bauhaus-inspired homes, I got a very distinct impression about the Bauhaus School of Design’s take on architecture.
The architecture is geometric with empty spaces and clean lines! However, did you know that the interior courtyards of the deed-restricted phase of Hunter Creek (Phase II) could possibly be borderline Bauhaus-inspired? Herbert was living in Aspen when they were built. But in reality they are inspired by Soviet-era prison cellblocks.
See, there’s a fine line. That fine line is often defined by how much money it costs to design and build the structure. Many of Bayer’s most famous commissions were done for ARCO, an oil company, which had a lot of money to throw around. I would say “many” of the homes on the West End tour also have a lot of money to pay homage to Bauhaus, but who am I kidding; “all” of them must, as it’s the West End. At least one was owned by a physicist, though, and I’m not hip to the potential income bracket of that career, so I am going to say “many.”
Hunter Creek Phase II on the other hand was built by APCHA (or whatever the first iteration was called) to be as cheap as possible. No extra cents were spared for flourishes intended to make life pleasant for the peasants. Sure, the whole project included tennis courts, a pool and hot tubs; however, those were amenities intended to attract buyers to the free-market units which funded the construction of the deed-restricted units, which are separate and not equal.
Phase II’s square, concrete pillars and the cantilevered concrete staircases and concrete landings definitely evoke some of the same Bauhausian concepts of straight lines, geometric shapes and the use of concrete, but the rotting plaster falling off in giant flakes is more in line with Eastern Bloc communist institutional buildings. The inmates in our buildings are forbidden from possessing anything on these landings that would encourage interaction with other inmates or creating a semi-pleasant “feeling of home.”
Instead, the inmates get all the feelings of a prison block in Warsaw circa 1970 combined with the look of a prison block in Chernobyl circa 2022.
Money for repairs to Phase II is soaked up by annual $400,000 special assessments to Phase II owners for common-area improvements that the free-market units are able to recover with increased property values, something the prisoners are denied, but payments are obligatory.
After debacles of mixing deed-restricted housing with free-market on South 7th Street, West Cooper Avenue and West Hallam Street, I assume APCHA has learned their lesson … well, that’s not true, I should assume they haven’t … aren’t there deed-restricted units in the new Jerome annex, the one with the free-market penthouses? In each of those previous cases APCHA bought back the units, removed the deed restrictions and sold them on the free market, laser focused on their mission statement for sure. I suppose that since in each of those cases they made a profit, you could say it’s the most successful thing they’ve accomplished in the last 30 years.
In any case, Hunter Creek’s nearly 100 “affordable” housing units are now nearly as expensive to own as it is to rent in the free-market. Perhaps if they were in the West End, it would make sense.
Wendle didn’t even get to talk about the art. Contact him at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.