The main topic for many columnists in both the local paper and The Aspen Times lately has been the complete crushing of Aspen by tourists this summer, and I don’t want to change the topic because I’m a sheep.
I am guessing columns are not getting read by many locals right now because they are too busy working and getting burned out months early, and I don’t think the tourists are reading because they are too busy spontaneously combusting because they can’t get a dinner reservation at 7:30 p.m. and they are filled with wine. So for the four of you who have free time and aren’t drunk, here’s my take.
Yes, it is objectively too busy in town for us to handle currently as a community.
Yes, employers are struggling to find workers and are operating understaffed. Not just a little understaffed, but by major margins.
Yes, workers aren’t available to find because they have nowhere to live on the wages the employers are offering because of the sky-high housing costs. Also, work isn’t fulfilling if the job requires more effort from you than is literally possible for one person to accomplish and you have no help, so why take a job like that.
No, there isn’t a solution because all it takes to shoot down any idea at Aspen City Council is one loud person.
OK, so there we are.
The only people getting by swimmingly are the people who are causing the trauma, and they barely notice because most workers are expending all the emotional capital they have trying not to let on that the service is an illusion built on theatrics, and the audience is soaked in booze.
Perhaps once international travel resumes the pressure will ease on Aspen — or the reverse may happen. Probably the latter.
In this conflict between an unhealthy community and a raging economy, you know who is going to lose and who is going to win, at least temporarily.
Perhaps the free market will adjust, but likely it won’t. If there was a chance it could, then we would have seen some form of adjustment happening already. There’s no sign of any free-market adjustment happening that benefits the local workers.
There’s plenty of room on the planet for some of the billions of people to become wealthy enough to buy housing in Aspen and then not occupy it. But we only have our little space to fit in, and we are failing utterly by letting our citizens get pushed out.
The business community is shooting themselves in the foot right now by allowing those businesses to operate at full capacity, despite not having the human resources to do so. By succeeding on the backs of the few workers they have, more and more visitors will become empty homeowners because “Aspen is so magical.” And soon the businesses will either have to quintuple their wages and/or not be able to afford their lease because “our magic” has attracted a wealthier tenant.
The number of businesses that haven’t been able to open this summer because of lack of workers is shocking, and the blindness to the fact that there is no reasonable logical way that it is going to get better, is more shocking.
Aspen is serving cocktails to the first-class passengers as the plane plunges towards the earth with its wings on fire.
Sure we have (multiple) big plans for the Lumberyard site — but remember, we bought that in 2007! What have we accomplished with that property in the last 14 years? Some nice presentations on Zoom. In the meantime, we gave millions of housing funds to a private developer, Aspen Housing Partners, to build crappy housing that wasn’t built to code, and the certificate of occupancy was rushed so they could get their tax breaks. And then the developer hired a shady management company to mismanage the properties to the detriment of our workers. Meanwhile, APCHA sets a sky-high lease rate and calls it “affordable.”
Yeah, the system is not working.
And yeah, even if something could be done about it, it is clear that it won’t. The powers that be in this town are establishing a pattern of bowing to the will of the few with the money, not those with little. To be fair, soon the only voters they will have will be the ones who don’t have to work, so why would they have a backbone for the citizens that have jobs and are being forced out of the municipal election boundary? Their votes won’t count much longer.
So enjoy your life in Aspen while you live here. This is how it is now, and it’s probably not going to get better.
Wendle may be seen in this week’s production of, “I’m Sorry, They are Fully Booked.” wendle@wendlewhiting.org