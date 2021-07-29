I’m often approached by adoring readers who mention that they have better ideas for columns than I do, which is sweet really; I know they must be reading!
The column ideas usually fall into just a handful of categories. The main one being, “Aspen sucks.” I have to remind them that the paper’s target audience is those who are desperately seeking a home and the only possible way they think they can find the right one is by comparing the glossy print ads. They don’t want to hear about how much Aspen sucks. I write those often anyway.
The second most common suggested column topic is … wait, no, they all seem to fall into that category, just various subgenres. Aspen sucks because: housing, tourists, traffic, puffy coats, too much work, the paint scheme chosen for the trim on a certain building, etc. All important, yes, but just how much deader can those horses be? Well, if they were cows, we would blow them up with dynamite. They aren’t cows though.
On occasion however, a real gem of an idea is offered. One so perfect that I race home and anxiously procrastinate until the last minute to write about it. The anticipation of having to wait until the last possible moment to pen my thoughts about such a good idea practically kills me.
Over five days ago, handsome reader J.M. suggested I write about the solution to the Independence Pass Problem (IPP). I’ve been thinking about it ever since. What a jerk J.M. is.
The solution is a tollbooth. Which solves all the IPPs.
Think of the possibilities!
First of all, in one fell swoop we’ve solved the “over-35-foot length issue” because these tollbooths will be staffed by humans — who will be prescreened to be the most utterly compassionless employees. Aspen has a surplus of willing workers of this type. “You are telling me that I have the opportunity to tell truck drivers that they are dumb and to turn around? I’ll take minimum wage. Sign me up.”
The tollbooths will be on both sides of the pass. The amount of the toll is of secondary importance. Really, I think we can just let the toll worker vary the toll based on how they feel that day and who the driver is. A completely subjective toll will be the most effective.
“Good morning. Heading to Aspen? That’s a nice Rolls-Royce. The toll is only $500. Yes, that IS a steal. Thank you. Have a nice day!” The toll worker keeps 90% of what they collect, which will directly stimulate the economic activity among the working class of Aspen and Twin Lakes, because the tollbooth workers will be ski bums and raft guides and the money will be spent on essential items like beer and kayaks. The other 10% goes to the Independence Pass Foundation.
This is such a fantastic idea!
Think of the great things that could be accomplished. At the Twin Lakes tollbooth, people could be asked if they have any fireworks — they all will, so those will be confiscated. But not for long. The tollbooths would stop cars going both directions on each side, so someone heading to Buena Vista would be stopped in Twin Lakes and asked if they have any fireworks. The answer will be, “no,” and they will be promptly handed a nice supply of fireworks previously confiscated from cars going the other direction. Champagne would be traded in the other direction. Democratic socialism at its peak, really.
Cars stopped right before they get to Aspen will be charged a “Welcome to Aspen” toll, something that helps them ease into our retail and dining ecosystem. In order to prevent sudden shock syndrome when visitors are presented a bill for $250 for a glass of wine and a salad, we can charge $300 as soon as they start breathing our air, which will make one cocktail not seem too expensive by comparison.
The tollbooth workers could pass along all the things we wish people driving the pass for the first time would understand.
“Good afternoon, sir. I see that you are wearing Lululemon and have a Fiji water there. May I ask how long you plan to visit the Continental Divide sign? That’s great, two minutes should be plenty of time. Just to let you know, your phone isn’t going to have service, so please don’t drive 10 mph staring at your phone waiting to see if it connects to the network. If you have three cars tailgating you, please pull over at any of the 300 pullouts you will encounter. It’s you, not them. The narrow spots are actually wide enough for two vehicles, you do not need to stop and wait for no cars to be coming from the other direction before you proceed. If you see a road biker, please stay at least three feet away from them. Yes, they do tend to ride right in the middle of the road, making that impossible. It has gotten a lot better though now that we charge road bikers $1,000 to pass this booth, although it seems no amount will ever be enough to stop them entirely. We do give the money back if they survive, which strangely seems to have increased their diligence. In any case, that’ll be $450. Have fun, and I hope your picture gets a lot of likes!”
Wendle enjoys receiving interesting column ideas at wendle@wendlewhiting.org