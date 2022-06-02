I find it hard to reconcile my feelings of exhaustion and curiosity during election seasons. Our predicament in Aspen is that of being a community of mostly decent human beings who are represented by a demented monster in Congress and doesn’t help at all.
This column is going to be voting themed; the primary election is June 28. Soon registered voters will be receiving a ballot in the mail. If you aren’t sure whether you are registered, you may check at pitkinvotes.com, where you also may register to vote up until June 20. Starting June 21, you may register to vote up through Election Day (Nov. 8) at a polling center. You only need to have lived in Colorado for 22 days to be eligible to vote.
Which ballot you receive is determined by the party affiliation on your voter registration. If you are unaffiliated, you will receive each party’s ballots, and you may fill out either one (but not both). If you are affiliated to a party you will receive only that party’s primary ballot. The last day to change your party affiliation is Monday, June 6. You can change your affiliation at pitkinvotes.com.
Now, I’m going to break down the politics and the process in simple terms. First, there will be two elections: the primary and the general. In the primary, the person is chosen who is going to represent a party in the general election. The primary doesn’t determine the final winner, it just winnows the field in each party.
In Colorado we have a semi-closed primary system: unaffiliated voters may vote in either party’s primary (not both). Primary voters are typically the most partisan and extreme of that party’s voters; in a closed system, the candidates tack way to the left or right to pick up those voters. Our semi-closed system helps to temper the extreme candidates and, hopefully, keep Colorado politicians from being fringe-y.
How, then, did we end up with Lauren Boebert — easily one of the worst representatives in the history of our district, if not Congress?
Scott Tipton, our previous five-term representative, didn’t think a person with a laundry list of baggage like Boebert could possibly defeat him in the primary, so he didn’t bother to campaign. Meanwhile, his party as a whole was in an out-of-control skid toward fascism. Into the race steps an extremist cheerleader who fires up the radical elements of the party and copies the former president’s playbook of fear-mongering. She wins the primary.
The Democratic nominee mounted a lackluster campaign prior to the fall general election and still lost by only six points. The main theme of the general election was that Boebert, the GOP nominee, had no limits to how low she would go with lies and, well, that was basically her whole shtick. The Democratic nominee had moral and ethical boundaries and refused to even use the truth about Boebert against her.
So here we are, and boy are we represented by a vile person. Boebert spews so much crazy on an almost hourly basis that there’s little a column writer needs to do to make a case against her other than point you toward her personal Twitter feed. It’s a painful hell to try to wrap your head around how such an insecure and narcissistic demagogue can have any political base. The painful part is to realize that she does; then you must acknowledge that there are actual human beings out there who think, “Hey, this person is great!”
Due to the nature of the recent redistricting process following the 2020 census, Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District leans slightly more Republican than before. Thus, her chances of winning this year are actually better than they were prior to the 2020 general election, all other things being equal.
However, to say that all other things are equal would be wrong. First of all, she’s no Republican. Boebert is a self-serving demagogue in the truest sense. She’s also no Christian, although, as demagogues are wont to do, she says she is. She celebrated Christmas — the “birthday” of Jesus — by posing for a sickening picture with her school-aged children decorated with the false idols to her “god,” the gun.
A demagogue is “a person, especially an orator or political leader, who gains power and popularity by arousing the emotions, passions and prejudices of the people.” Boebert’s narcissistic lust for attention, money and power is despicable to the true Christian. A real Christian wouldn’t take kindly to her ilk.
So what can you do?
Become unaffiliated and vote in the primary for her opponent Don Coram. We get two chances to rid ourselves of Boebert. The first chance is probably the best, and that is to vote against her as the GOP candidate. She’s weak because her actual record of doing little for House District 3 is now an open fact. Also, you aren’t voting to choose Don Coram as our representative, you have the chance to vote for the person you actually want during the general election in November. Bear in mind, though, that it is now harder for a Democrat to win in the general election after the redistricting.
In all likelihood, the June 28 primary comes down to whether you want Boebert or Coram to be your representative. That’s not a hard choice. In the primary you would be voting to put an end to the district’s plummeting reputation by ridding it of Boebert — an embarrassment that grows by the minute.
Wendle apologizes in advance that there’s still another column between now and the primary election. Regular programming will resume in July. Contact him at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.