I was going to write about robots. I may still, but as an amateur naysayer I have to instead write about what I woke up to read in the paper today. Then robots.
This is the only column of mine that will be published within the finalist voting period for “The Aspen Times, Best Of,” Oct. 5-19. So instead of robots, I need to do my naysaying.
First of all, I had to look up the actual definition of naysaying for reasons which will become clear later on: “a person who criticizes, objects to or opposes something.” Oh yeah, that can be me!
The Aspen Times is clearly not running on all cylinders, that’s obvious, but go ahead and try to parse this paragraph that was bylined “Staff Report” in The Aspen Times in their announcement of the opening of the finalist round:
“The new editor, seeing that Best Columnist didn’t make the cut this year, decided to suggest his own Editor’s Pick for Glenn Beaton, who won a couple of years in a row despite not having appeared in The Aspen Times since late 2019 — quite a feat. He thinks he’s too right leaning for The Times. Maybe. Or not local enough. Can’t fault his marketing prowess, however.”
I think we are left to assume the “new editor” is Don Rogers? So Don Rogers is so enamored with Glenn Beaton that he wanted to do a special Editor’s Pick? Glenn Beaton, the guy who recently wrote on his blog that Denver’s homeless can best be described as “these feral humans have not seen a rinse in months” — that guy?
The editor of The Aspen Times wants to give a special mention to the guy who they admit hasn’t been a columnist since 2019, but was able to openly game their system in order to win a category he did not qualify for. “Bravo!” says Don Rogers. You can’t fault his marketing prowess among the non-locals, sure, but you can fault him for gleefully cheating the system, and yourselves (Aspen Times) for knowing it was happening and choosing to let him get away with it. That’s where the fault lies.
What do they mean, “maybe” Glenn Beaton is too right leaning for The Aspen Times? The Aspen Times fired him for being too right leaning. On what planet does The Aspen Times reside? Ah, right, West Virginia.
The cognitive dissonance on display is blatant. “Glenn openly mocked us two years in a row, we did nothing about it and he humiliated us (and Aspen), so let’s congratulate him and make it look like our poor decisions were actually intentional and call it ‘quite a feat.’”
It’s also informative that The Aspen Times is now trying to “own the libs” — at least that’s the implication by continuing to give Glenn a platform in the newspaper from which he was terminated for being too extreme in his right-wing drivel. Read your audience, Don.
In The Aspen Times’ own words, “The ‘Best Of’ is a platform to support and bolster locals, local businesses and what makes the valley special.” However, they’ve now announced that, by editorial fiat alone, they can decree unannounced categories and bestow their own “picks.” I wonder how much that costs.
Of course, I’m unimpressed that The Aspen Times bothered to address their mess with this gem: “There’s no category for Best Naysayer, either, though the rise in nominations speaks for itself to certain columnists who might secretly like to find a spot on the ballot while pooh-poohing the fun.” Um, I’ve been on the ballot, remember? Before you eliminated the category in an obvious CYA move?
However, thank you, anonymous writer of said staff report, for pointing out that you are choosing to ignore the context of my columns, instead attempting to divert attention away from the fact that you eliminated an entire category in order to try to prevent the embarrassment of Roger Marolt winning Best Columnist. A nice twist to suggest that a rise in nominations is proof of anything germane to my criticism of the cynicism at The Aspen Times. I know my readers are clever enough to see through your smoke and mirrors.
I’m not sure who the readers are that The Aspen Times is trying to reach, nor do I think they know, either. In their Oct. 5 edition, for instance, there were seven articles in the section nominally devoted to local news. One was written about something actually local, one was a story from Alaska, three were from the Colorado Sun and two from the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.
Never in all my years here have I learned so much about the local goings-on in Steamboat Springs, Gypsum and Eagle as I have since the collapse of the news department at The Aspen Times.
For everyone who does see through these delusional attempts at obfuscation, I will remind you that Roger Marolt made it to the finalist round of Mr. Aspen. You can vote for him once a day through the 19th.
Damn, out of space for my groundbreaking humor column about robots.
Wendle reminds everyone to vote early and often! bestymcbestface@wendlewhiting.org.