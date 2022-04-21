Sometimes the local news can be all gloom and doom. Every day there seems to be another article about how well a local scholastic sports team is doing, or how yet another festival has returned in full force post-pandemic, whether it be based on film, music, yoga or wine.
This type of news is devastating to columnists who would rather have something absurd to write about. Then again, something always seems to come up. …
In this case, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners’ meeting on April 13 provided the nonsense. As reported by Scott Condon in the Aspen Times:
In the nearer term, the county commissioners want an assessment of how the shuttle and parking reservation system is operating. Reservations were opened for the summer on April 11 and quickly snatched up.
“If you wanted to visit the Maroon Bells (Scenic Area) this summer, as we’re discovering, it’s hard,” said Commissioner Greg Poschman. “It’s hard to get a bus. It’s hard to get parking. It’s hard to get there.”
Commissioner Patti Clapper said she would like analysis to see if rumors that hotel concierges are reserving large blocks of reservations are true.
Two Forest Service officials provided The Aspen Times with different and contradictory answers last summer when asked whether or not operators of tourist accommodations were hogging the reservations for their guests to the detriment of individuals.
I decided to go to the source and view that portion of the nearly eight-hour BOCC meeting myself to make sure I understood the context of this exchange. Clapper’s actual words were, “I think we also want to look at where they bought in blocks, remember we had a concern, and maybe that’s one of the reasons they sold out so quickly as a lot of the concierges were planning ahead and buying blocks and we wanted to try and avoid that.”
Imagine the audacity of local front-line workers planning ahead — to the “detriment of individuals” no less!
To be very clear, it is not a rumor. Access to the Maroon Bells is indeed hard, and in case the commissioners aren’t yet aware, working in Aspen in the hospitality and service industry is exceedingly difficult because Pitkin County has a workforce crisis. In fact, this exchange suggests that the BOCC is actively working against the interests of local workers who must manage the onslaught of visitors (apparently defined as “not individuals”).
When the reservation system for access to public lands opens, concierges do indeed go in and buy a smattering of passes so that they have something, anything, to offer tourists who want to see the Bells. It’s their job.
Perhaps the BOCC could have a flyer produced in which the board’s stance that access to public lands isn’t meant for the guests of Aspen hotels —that instead it is meant only for those staying in STRs, or only for local residents or only for people named Henry. That way, concierges can simply hand the flyer to disappointed Aspen visitors along with, “I’m sorry, the county says that access isn’t for you, it’s for individuals. You can read what that means here.” The flyer can be handed over with a pretzel snack.
In the same meeting, a heated exchange happened between Commissioner Francie Jacober and Clapper, in which Clapper took offense to something Jacober said that insinuated Clapper’s stance on STRs could be discriminatory.
Clapper responded, “I just have to comment I’m not trying to discriminate against anyone, I was trying to be fair to people who had long-term investments in our community, and I think are valuable members of our community, not [that] the tourists and people who have second homes here are not valuable, but I was just trying to find a way that we can reach a compromise and move this forward. In no way, I want to make it very clear, was I attempting to discriminate against anyone and I’m offended that you would say that I was trying to discriminate.”
It is clear to me that Clapper’s recent comments seem to discriminate against the local worker whose job it is to plan the tourists’ vacations, because in her own words she wants to “avoid that,” with “that” meaning, “being able to do their work.” Which in turn means that she would seem to prefer a policy that discriminates against tourists staying in hotels. That’s double-whammy apparent discrimination.
Or perhaps the commissioner’s stance is that the people who can afford to stay in hotels and who have concierges are the wrong type of people to be given access to the precious Maroon Bells passes. That may be a fact, but come out and just say it. Don’t have a shadow policy meant to exclude wealthy visitors covertly, executed by hamstringing the poor local who has to deal with the tourists all day, every day. If it’s fairness the BOCC seeks, then arbitrarily restricting access to a certain class is the wrong way to go about it.
If the BOCC wanted to be proactive and actually help, they could advise the U.S. Forest Service to set aside blocks of reservations to traditional lodging properties, doled out in numbers commensurate with the size of the hotel (here’s an STR management idea: incentivize traditional lodging stays). But since they didn’t, the least they could do is not actively try to make life more difficult for the people who live and work here and have to deal with the consequences of the crises over which the BOCC is presiding.
The BOCC also may be appalled that local concierges make reservations strictly for tourists, and for many things that have a very limited supply —like restaurants, activities and transportation. The cat is out of the bag now!
Wendle would like to remind you to water your plants while you are gone for the offseason. Contact him at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.