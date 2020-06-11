I’d like to be able to write something powerful and touching about the current terrible state of things in America, but the truth is I’m just as overwhelmed as most of you. There is so much happening so fast that it’s tough to focus on one thing hard enough to hope to make a difference, and the problems are so large that I feel like one drop of water in an isolated wave in the ocean. Fortunately, for the time being, it seems like the wind is going in the right direction for a giant swell to form that could eventually, finally, lead to systemic change for the better.
There are obvious historical reasons our systems of law enforcement are broken in this country for black citizens, but one of the main reasons has been the systematic disenfranchisement of black voters. Starting with violent paramilitary groups in the 1870s, to Jim Crow laws, to nearly everything the current party of Trump can possibly think of to suppress voter turnout of anyone who isn’t a white male without a college degree. Violence and injustice toward people of color is a key tool in this disenfranchisement. The best way to remove racists from power, whether they are elected, or have a gun and a badge, is to not vote for them and those who enable their actions and behavior. Vote for the other person. Failing finding a person who isn’t racist, run yourself if you are able.
I know, you weren’t going to vote for Trump anyway. I get that. But let’s look a little closer locally. In order to save the nation we first need to get rid of the autocrat at the top, but at the same time we need to also change up the catalog of his sycophants. Republicans up and down the ticket are supporting and enabling a despot, against their “convictions” no less, because they want to keep the power they have. And that power means kowtowing to police unions, collaborating with white nationalists, and making sure they don’t offend Trump’s racist base.
Way back in the before times, on Oct. 3, 2019, I wrote a column, The illegals need to learn our culture, where I made fun of a person who came from Garfield County to make a spectacle at an Aspen City Council meeting. Her name was Lauren Boebert.
She came to Aspen to tell us how crazy we all are for trying to keep guns out of public buildings. Now, she is trying to unseat Scott Tipton for the Republican nomination, and then to be our congressional representative. She desires to be the person who represents Aspen in the House of Representatives in Congress.
I enjoy following the news when it comes to voting, political candidates, polling, etc. I’m not a fan of shallow candidates whose “principled convictions” change with the wind, or are tone deaf to their constituents, or are rather dirty with their ethics.
Boebert seems to have no interest in representing the people of CO-3 who aren’t on the very farthest reaches to the right of the political spectrum. I know this, because she is very vocal publicly about it. Anyone elsewhere on the political spectrum, (where most of CO-3 exists) are, well, hellbent on destroying America. Did you know that’s what you are?
I chose the agony of monitoring her campaign social media output for the last week, and was even masochistic enough to scroll back through months of the tortuous logic pretzels she weaves.
To understand her personal “convictions,” you must know that she says she loves the Constitution. Often. It’s the main plank of her platform. Especially the gun-owning part. She seems to have a loose relationship with the rest of it. The thing she likes most about the Second Amendment is that it provides a means for the people to protect themselves against a rogue government, autocrats, dictators and those who would dare try to trample the rights of the people as enshrined in the Bill of Rights.
However, and you knew this was coming, she loves Trump with a white-hot passion. And all of her convictions can be damned if they somehow interfere with her zealotry. Would she throw the interests of CO-3 under the bus if it pleased Trump? Quite undoubtedly. For example, she is vehemently opposed to federal COVID-19 aid to communities of less than 500,000 people, which is every single town and city in CO-3.
Especially galling is her retweet of a picture of Trump walking toward the church in D.C. last week after having the rights of the citizens standing in his way wrapped up in the Constitution and ignited with gasoline. Her caption, “This photograph will go down in history.” No, not in an ironic way, but out of enthusiasm for Trump over her country and the rights enshrined in the Constitution she claims to love.
The primary is June 30. She will be on the Republican ballot pitted against Tipton. Unaffiliated and registered Republicans will receive that ballot soon in the mail.
Show her the power you have to steer the wind.