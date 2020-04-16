The winter was bad, even for North Dakota.
I was a student at the University of North Dakota, in Grand Forks. A beautiful campus (in the summer), through which a charming reed- and duck-filled coulee wound its way among benches, grand brick buildings and sculptures. I would often sit upon its grassy banks with a book and daydream that I was on a Victorian English estate that the coulee seemed so ambitious to evoke.
The coulee was named the English Coulee. North Dakotans are creative with their names; they did choose “North” after all.
In the winter things were less pleasant. With vast, flat, fertile land stretching in every direction, there was nothing to stop the polite Canadian wind from becoming very bitter as it crossed the border.
North Dakotans, being resourceful from their Nordic heritage, have adapted, and campus was riddled with tunnels. Where tunnels were impractical we had above-ground “gerbil tubes.” A student in the dorms could attend classes all week and never have to wear a coat even if the temperatures were well below zero, which it often was for weeks at a time.
I didn’t live in a dorm this particular winter.
The eight blizzards were given names. Andy began on Nov. 16 and killed a student as he attempted to walk home, outside, before it ended. He was finally found on Jan. 4.
The blizzards kept coming: Betty, Christopher, Doris, Elmo, Franzi, Gust and finally Hannah, April 4-6. Hannah was exceptional. Her three-day rampage included hurricane force winds mixed with a torrential freezing rain that toppled more than 2,000 power poles.
When Hannah finally relented a surreal landscape began to appear. A layer of thick ice coated everything; fallen trees blocked the otherwise useless roads. With no power and no escape we huddled in a tiny little house on campus. In the home affectionately named the Tool Shed, which I shared with five other people, we took stock of our beer and then, much later, our food. We were huddled inside for six days with no heat or power in freezing temperatures. The only other few humans we saw zoomed by on hockey skates on the (not completely useless) street outside.
Then the real trouble began.
Grand Forks is separated from Minnesota by the Red River. A river that empties into Hudson Bay to the north. The official flood stage was 28 feet in Grand Forks.
The thick, saturated, layer of ice and snow began to melt; to the north it stayed cold and frozen. There was nowhere for the water to go. The river eventually began rising an inch an hour. The National Weather Service predicted the river would peak at 49 feet on April 20.
The university canceled the rest of the semester in order to release the strength of 12,500 students against the river. A city of 50,000 citizens began a round the clock effort to raise the dikes, working shoulder to shoulder.
Along the length of the river throughout the city endless fire-brigade lines formed with trains of dump trucks leaving mountains of sand to be shoveled into bags and passed down a line of citizens of all ages to a bag placer at the end of the line. I stayed at the end of the line, for three straight days with only pauses for meals from the Red Cross and short naps. I slept for six hours total those three days.
National Guard helicopters continuously buzzed overhead in geese-like formations. It was a war zone. Each day we were told to raise the dike by another foot as the peak river level prediction climbed. We would start by widening the dike with sandbags to support a taller top, then add another three layers.
“50 feet today, that should be good enough,” then, “51 feet today, just to make sure,” followed by, “52 feet today. Let’s pray it’s enough.” We raced the rising water as it advanced up our dike.
At 6 a.m. on April 18, the evacuation began.
I went home to my basement bedroom and decided, of all my belongings, that I should put my sweaters in the attic. Just my sweaters. There was no way, I thought, that our house along the bucolic English Coulee, a mile and a half from the river, was in danger. I got in my car and drove toward Minneapolis in a 70-mile long refugee caravan.
Then it started to get bad.
At 8 a.m., the river began topping the 52-foot dikes.
I owned a business that hosted web pages at the beginning of the internet when the only web browser was Netscape. The office was in a basement of a building in downtown Grand Forks. The servers shared space with another company with racks of dial-up modems that provided the access to homes for web surfing back then. We had one T1 line that divided up 1.5Mbps of bandwidth between us and all our customers; that was superfast back then.
At 4:15 p.m., a fire was reported in downtown Grand Forks.
At 7:15 p.m., planes begin dropping fire retardant on three city blocks that were on fire.
On April 20, the river crests at 54.11 feet. The peak flow reached 137,000 cubic feet per second.
The Security Building, in which my business was housed in the basement, flooded to 16 feet above street level and then burned down.
The city was destroyed. The Tool Shed was filled with sewage. Everything I owned was gone forever but my sweaters.
Grand Forks rebuilt, although whole neighborhoods had to be permanently removed. My business was lost.
The moral of this story: If Grand Forks can make it through that, you can make it through this. Please stay at home.