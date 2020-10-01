I drove my middle-aged camper van, Steve Vamper, on a long road trip last weekend. Steve was a real champ. He’s been running well all summer at a very fuel-efficient 9 mpg.
Right around Emma he backfired a few times. It was unsettling. All the things that run through your mind when you are about to be stuck in a couple hour junkshow that isn’t a presidential debate ran instantly through mine. Primarily the fact that Steve is six years younger than myself made me contemplate life for a split second. I told Steve that he is too young to start falling apart.
But I pulled over, revved him up a few times in neutral, and he seemed fine. Maybe he was just burping? Things backfire all the time.
Right now we have all the machinations of the duly elected representatives of a slight minority of our population controlling the future of health care, personal freedom, democracy, etc. and as a result the majority of the population of our country are maybe losing their minds. I’m here to say that, at least for us, things will be OK. Probably.
We have to assume that the current nominee to the Supreme Court is going to get seated. It’s how democracy is working right now. Every state gets two senators, and they have the right to (or somehow, not to) appoint duly nominated judges. The fact that the Senate currently has a majority of senators representing a minority of the population is the way the cookie crumbles. But backfires happen.
We hear a lot about abortion rights for instance. Sure, Roe v. Wade is probably not long for this world, but that doesn’t mean abortion will be illegal. It just means states can choose to make it illegal. In which case some states whose legislatures and governors are represented by those who carry out the will of their constituents will codify the right to personal freedom over our own bodies and it will be legal in those states. The majority of people believe in that right, they just aren’t distributed evenly.
So there will be a mix of states where it’s legal, and those where it isn’t. Those who can afford to travel to another state for the procedure will, and many of those who can’t will be thrust into a situation they are ill-prepared to deal with.
The data from the book “Freakonomics,” which is depressing with its implications, shows that right around 16 years later there will a rise in crime and poverty in the states where abortion is illegal. It’s just a sad fact.
Meanwhile, young people will continue to move to places better suited to their ideology. There, they will likely add to the growing majority of the population in the states who are a bit less socially stagnant. States like this are where the economy is growing and youth can pursue happiness.
You and I will be OK in Colorado. Unfortunately, the minority who so badly want the power to oppress everyone else’s right to freedom will have to reap the consequences of their short term success.
And so the cycle will continue: More and more of the population will slowly, but inevitably, have less and less proportional representation in the U.S. Senate. Eventually what is now a slight minority will become a tiny minority and they will maintain control over our judicial system and perhaps the executive branch as well. Is this democracy? Not even close. The thing that ensures this outcome is the Electoral College.
The framers of the Constitution, titans of democracy, thought that the EC “affords a moral certainty, that the office of President will never fall to the lot of any man who is not in an eminent degree endowed with the requisite qualifications. Talents for low intrigue, and the little arts of popularity, may alone suffice to elevate a man to the first honors in a single State; but it will require other talents, and a different kind of merit, to establish him in the esteem and confidence of the whole Union, or of so considerable a portion of it as would be necessary to make him a successful candidate for the distinguished office of President of the United States.”
In modern English we take it to mean, “Don’t want the president to be a con artist, but you can have a clown for a governor.”
So they had desired the EC to be an appointed slate of people, equal to congressional representation of each state, who were educated, reasoned and not prone to being swayed by such a person.
Basically, a safety switch in case someone like Trump came along. The reason it fails so utterly anymore, is that each state chooses their slate of electors not per the framers desires. The electoral slate is chosen simply from among prominent partisans of the party of whomever won their state’s popular vote. You can easily see how that goes wrong in modern America.
The solution is before us in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. It is designed to fix the unintended consequences of the EC and return balance to democracy. Colorado has already joined the compact through legislation enacted by our duly elected general assembly. It ensures that the president would be whomever the majority of the people of America chose, but only if enough states join.
A petition put the compact up for a vote in our state: Proposition 113. A “no” vote means our electors will continue to be chosen from a pool of the most partisan of our citizens. A “yes” means we believe in democracy for Americans.
Of course, a “no” means Colorado will never hand over electors to a Republican candidate again, but ironically, Republican congressional candidate Lauren Boebert is championing a “no” vote on Prop. 113.
She must not know that things can backfire, or maybe she knows it’s their only hope to hold power.
