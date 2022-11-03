I have many ideas about how to solve the divisiveness that is taking over American culture right now. OK, well, one idea, but it’s really good. Compulsory community theater!
As often as my time allows, I volunteer for the annual Aspen Community Theatre’s fall production. This year I am back doing my very specific skill-set task of taping mics to actor’s faces. I have yet to figure out if this is a marketable skill in the real world, or what the title is of someone who trades in this craft: Adhesiver? Adhesivist? Delayed facial hair removal technician? Foley?
I also have just learned that I’m also going to have to walk on stage at the end of one of the scenes where Mary Poppins is (spoiler alert) disconnected from the wires that allow her to fly. No one else was available at the end of this particular scene, so they have issued me a chimney sweep hat and gave me a role of being Walk-on Uncomfortable Stage Tech No. 5. So you could say that I’m pretty much in Cirque de Soleil. Well, I’m saying that.
Producing a live theater production is a lot of work. I know this because my mother is visiting for two weeks to help, and decided two hours into the first tech rehearsal that she is not going to help after all because it’s too much work. She specifically said that she never knew how much work it was. This is particularly vexing to me because I was in community theater throughout my childhood. (This is where I would put in an eye-roll emoji if I could.)
I haven’t seen “Mary Poppins,” the movie, since it was shown in our elementary school auditorium on one of those days near the end of the school year where the teachers were over it, and just loaded up a film projector (yes, actual big reels of celluloid film) and went out to the parking lot to drink beer and smoke cigarettes (this was the 1970s).
I can tell you that I don’t remember the plot, and I also can tell you that I will not know much more about Mary Poppins even after watching this show from the side of the stage for two weeks. In fact, I’m already a little bit confused about why Mary Poppins is always expecting rain; she always seems to have a rather positive attitude otherwise.
The reason I don’t remember much from either the movie, or will from this production, is because I am a nerd. I was fascinated with the film projector as a child (and happily successfully petitioned to be responsible for changing the film reels), and that was more interesting than the movie, and as an adult I’m fascinated with the moving sets, flying scenes, flying people, lights, etc. The only movie I really liked from those drunk teacher days was “Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang,” because, well, the gadgets.
Tangent: Did you know that Ian Fleming wrote the novel “Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang?” Yes, the same author as “Thunderball” and “Octopussy.” Had he survived into the 1970s I suspect he would have had a great career as a writer of adult film titles.
Anyway, what I can surmise so far of the plot is that it is entirely relatable to the citizens of Aspen. A miserable wealthy family with spoiled kids is looking to hire a really good nanny at the least cost possible. There’s drama and music of course, also redemption. The redemption part seems foreign, but a lot of theater is make-believe.
However fantastical the plot may be, what is objectively real is how much our friends and neighbors enjoy producing this show as volunteers. Nothing is quite as wholesome as a group of people coming together in complete equity to put on a show during the offseason to help entertain those who are still around and looking for a couple hours of escapism from the anxiety that is building from the anticipation of, as Elon would say, the free-for-all hellscape that is Christmas and New Year’s in Aspen.
If only we made participation in community theater an education requirement, like civics and cursive, the country would probably be a much happier place filled with peace and love.
Even though all the volunteers work for free, the production itself is expensive. Please treat yourself and your family and friends to some wholesome entertainment for much less than the cost of any meal in Aspen, and help keep nonprofit live theater thriving in Aspen. The show starts Friday and runs Friday and Saturday evenings, with Sunday matinees, through Nov. 13. Tickets are going fast! (Seriously.)
However, since we are talking about hellscapes and adult films, and although I promised to not talk about voting, I must mention that you should definitely vote. There’s a particular incumbent, a monster in fact, listed as an option for U.S. House District 3, which includes Pitkin County and much of the Western Slope.
I won’t tell you which one she is, but you should very definitely vote for the other person.
If you run into Wendle’s mom while she’s here, you’ll know, because she’ll tell you. Contact him at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.