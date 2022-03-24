During the 2011 NFL season an interesting phrase was coined: “Suck for Luck.” The phrase referenced the desire of a certain team’s fans who wished for their terribly performing team to continue to lose so that they could have the No. 1 draft pick at the end of the season. In this particular year, there was little doubt who that person would be (Andrew Luck).
The Aspen Chamber Resort Association’s recently released Destination Management Plan summarizes in the flowery language of consultant-speak, in a mere 35 pages, what almost any local on the street (the last place left for locals to meet) can summarize in three words — “Aspen is failing.”
Last week I was amused by a short film that featured one-star Yelp reviews of national parks, and also another film about wolverines in Oregon in which the protagonist wishes to defend the beautiful place in which she lives by telling others, “This place sucks, don’t come here.”
I now have an idea for ACRA, which is already shifting away from marketing Aspen toward managing the uncontrollable attractive force of Aspen. We, as a community, are already losing, so I suggest that they go even further and negatively market Aspen. Any further “success” of Aspen is only one step closer to the implosion of the community that is well underway, or perhaps even in its final throes.
So, let’s highlight our failures in a worldwide marketing campaign. We need to redefine “success” in Aspen as a drastic reduction in the amount of pressure we have on the community by the diamond crowd who are here only to add “I’m in Aspen” to their social media posts. Perhaps if we can end the season in last place, we can get the top draft pick next year: Joe Duct Tape.
The DMP findings said, “When ranking primary attributes that describe the destination, residents believe Aspen is beautiful, but express frustration with regards to its touristy nature. Many residents are resentful of the ways in which the level of visitation and/or type of visitors are leading to a loss of small-town character. In certain cases, residents believe that some visitors do not adequately respect Aspen. …”
And this: “Since COVID, many stakeholders believe that visitors coming to Aspen are less considerate and have greater expectations.”
Shocking insight.
With a template, and plenty of free raw creative material to work with, I suggest ACRA get to work on Aspen’s new marketing campaign, “Defines Ordinary.”
The following are actual one- or two-star reviews on Google and Yelp of various places in Aspen which are quite ready for meme-ing.
• Maroon Bells
“If you have kids, don’t suffer through this bus ride. There [are] 50 more viewpoints like this that are free of money and free of pain.” —Sravan A.
“Saw no bears. Slightly disappointed.” —Dan P.
• Sundeck
“They insist on staying open for a lunch crowd.” —T M.
• Aspen Valley Hospital
“Terrible waste of time.” —Kristy R.
• Aspen Art Museum
“Congratulations, Art Museum of Aspen, you suck.” —J.D. B.
“The art is pointless in the fashionable modernistic sense that seems to be popular amongst some people.” —Emily O.
• Post office
“Jesus Christ.” —Basil.
• The Little Nell
“I took photos of the kids in the hall.” —Abbot T.
“Come to find out it’s a communist establishment that mandates a vaccine.” —Chris G.
• The Hotel Jerome
“I recommend going there if you look your best.” —Sophie A.
• The St. Regis
“The waitress lost her balance and two glasses of champagne landed directly on me. The waitress should have been fired on the spot or at least told to take the rest of her shift off.” —Allison F.
• Cloud Nine
“47 year olds acting like 17 year olds with their dad’s black card reign supreme here.” —Casey T.
• Aspen Mountain
“I expected the Rocky Mountains to be a little rockier than this.” —Michael S.
• Buttermilk Mountain
“That valley is a hornet’s nest of self-important yuppie scum.” —Sam R.
• Wheeler Opera House
“No one there ... they kicked me out for lip synching.” —Mark C.
• Independence Ghost Town
“Lame.” —Drew
• Ashcroft Ghost Town
“We arrived at the hotel early and waited for several hours and still found no one to check us in. We finally left and stayed somewhere else. Sad.” —D M.
• Northstar Nature Reserve
“Felt like riding the lazy river at Water World.” —G G.
• Smuggler Mountain
“The trail is actually a road, people walk up and down nonstop.” —Tyler J.
With a new marketing campaign designed to lower the brand value of Aspen, I’m sure that we could reduce demand by up to 1%!
It seems I’m not the only one with this idea. In the workshops that were conducted to produce the DMP, among the suggestions for promotions that were considered high-urgency and high-feasibility was, “Why Aspen may not be meant for you.” This is a fantastic idea! It leverages our elitism in a reverse exclusionary way.
Why not also have this campaign: “You know where else you’d really like? Vail!” Or, “Vail — it’s not just for losers anymore!” The slogans would probably fit on trucker hats.
Meanwhile, Aspen leaf-logoed “Defines Ordinary” T-shirts could be sold for $10 upstairs at Carl’s Pharmacy, or, in order to get them into the hands of the influencers, for $8,000 at ASPENX.
I’m sure there are other slogans ACRA could come up with that would fit well on a T-shirt. Perhaps they could distribute kits with plain white T-shirts and a can of water-soluble red-spray paint and citizens could express their feelings with sustainable and renewable slogans of their own.
While this project gets up and running at ACRA, I suggest the Aspen City Council immediately enact a moratorium on tagging #Aspen to any social media posts that portray Aspen in any positive light. Or at least offer a $10 gift card at the bottom of Smuggler for every person that can show they tagged #Aspen on an Instagram post of a pile of dog poo.
Perhaps we could even close the airport for a while? Oh, wait…
Wendle just remembered he has Hamilton tickets this weekend. Contact him at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.