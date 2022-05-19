Like an electric car accelerating from zero to ludicrous, Aspen is changing quickly. So fast that people who have only lived here three or four years hardly recognize the town that they once knew; a sentence that is the “RSTLNE” of column writing these days.
While settling in for my 12-times-a-day day-dreaming session, I began extrapolating the existing data to imagine what Aspen is going to be like in 30 years. ...
Around noon on a winter day in 2026 — after the Aspen Music Festival and School finally threw in the towel because they only had enough housing for the students of the School of Triangle Arts — a large cargo truck loaded with grand pianos heading to ReStore was inching along the unrepaired Castle Creek Bridge in the constant gridlock between Original Curve and Smith Way (there are now 15 stoplights in that stretch) and the bridge began collapsing. It was a slow collapse, so people ran out of their cars to either end of the bridge and watched the bridge twist and tilt to the north until finally all the vehicles rolled over the fence and fell down to the river and onto the streets department facility.
Unfortunately a few vehicles managed to make a direct hit to the fueling depot there and enough gasoline and diesel fuel leaked out to create a great conflagration. Also unfortunately, the cargo truck with the pianos landed squarely in the river and created a Steinway jam that slowly backed up Castle Creek. Along with the other melting vehicles with rupturing fuel tanks and the rain of flaming timber, asphalt and concrete, the dam grew more dense and the creek grew deep. With extremely limited access to that area, firefighting efforts were hampered.
After a few days the Steinway jam released and the massive amount of backed-up water rushed downriver, taking out Power Plant Road in the process.
The roundabout became the U-turn and the town was cut off. CDOT began a valiant effort to reopen Independence Pass, but unusually heavy and frequent storms made it clear that Aspen was likely going to be on its own for most of the winter.
It became known colloquially as “The Best Year Ever.”
An emergency helicopter transit system was set up between Rio Grande Park and the airport. Second-homeowners living in Aspen evacuated to their other homes, and the rest of us frolicked in the nearly traffic-less streets. Enough SkiCo workers to operate Ajax were housed in the homes, which were useless as STRs now, and the other three mountains remained open to booming business; Snowmass lodging was filled to capacity all winter and the Ritz-Carlton was full for the first time ever.
A fuel line was strung across the river to keep the local buses running, and in short order a cargo trolley cable system was set up to cheaply ferry the goods needed to keep the grocery stores and some restaurants supplied. The Rio Grande Trail was packed down, and a supply train of snowmobiles looped back and forth with the occasional passenger who needed to get to a party downvalley.
The snow kept coming and locals only had up to one job, so they were able to ski regularly.
The city’s biggest commercial property firm went bankrupt because all the luxury stores broke their leases and cut their losses. Aspen government bought their properties for pennies on the dollar at auction after a local bond measure passed with 99% of the vote. Maurice Emmer and Elizabeth Milias were so furious they decided to move to Silt, and became much happier for the rest of their lives.
The city leased out its property empire at rates that allowed local businesses to thrive by offering goods and services at prices mere humans could afford. The economy took off, especially once the gondola from the airport to town opened up in the summer of 2028. The bridge was rebuilt, but only buses and commercial vehicles were allowed to cross. City residents were given two non-expiring crossing passes per week. These rules were decided in a citizen referendum that passed with 100% of the vote.
A completely new city council started proposing real solutions to the housing- and worker-shortage crisis by enacting rules that forced local lodging properties to only rent out rooms based on the percentage of full employment of workers they had. If they were only staffed at 40%, they could only fill 40% of their rooms. Similar rules applied to retail and restaurant establishments. Businesses finally started raising their wages so they could fill all their open positions. The owners were much happier the rest of their lives. Economists everywhere said, “Wait, they weren’t doing this on their own already?”
By 2040, Aspen is considered the best small town in America in which to work. Most of the downtown core streets became walking malls and the music festival returned when local free-market housing ownership began tipping back toward being owned by the locals (who could now buy modest homes) who rented out their spare bedrooms to seasonal workers and students.
By 2052, self-piloting, electric flying cars allow life on Red Mountain to return to normal.
On the 30th anniversary of the bridge collapse, a community festival called “Liberation Day” is held, and headlined by a triangle band.
However, the city is still waiting for proposals from anyone wanting to provide day care five days a week at the Yellow Brick.
