Welcome hedonists! We've been waiting for you and can't wait for Monday! Monday is going to be great — for us. You, however, may need a good three days for the dopamine and serotonin to rebalance in your brain.
If you want some tips and pointers for the Aspen Food & Wine Classic, I refer you to last year's column, “Food, wine and meditation for the soul." In Aspen, our biggest concern is ensuring your arrival is either on a larger or smaller private jet. The decision of which way to go is almost as big a scuttlebutt around town as the conversations we all have about why you are wearing your F&W credential already, the day before the festival, or why you wear them at night to dinner in the restaurants. Honestly, credential wearing brings great joy to us, so please flaunt them for our mental health.
But the plane thing. The rest of this column is for locals, so visitors may proceed directly to the registration tent and pick up their credentials.
First, I must say that I think that Amory Lovins was complicit in the circumstances that have led to the climate crisis. Perhaps he was initially well-intentioned, but there is the potential that ego had a lot to do with his stances on energy in the late 1970s. The attention it gave him made him double down against the growing evidence that his ideas were worsening fossil fuel consumption, not diminishing it. Empirically millions upon millions of humans have perished because some of the ideas he espoused back then were given legitimacy and consequently set the world on the path toward an intense fossil fuel gluttony.
I'm saying this because I want to establish my predisposition to take everything he says with heavy salt. “Pragmatism” isn't usually part of his message. However, a discourse has value, and I've been very back and forth on the airport runway redevelopment issue.
Amory has been a vocal opponent of the runway redevelopment, and I must admit that I agree with his objective in this instance, but probably for very different reasons. He is fond of how future developments may solve the issue. There is better data to make decisions than relying on something that doesn't yet exist.
I have a degree in aeronautics, with a focus on air transport and a commercial pilot's license with multi-engine and instrument ratings. When the topic of adding more clearance between the runway and taxiway took its first breath, I just assumed it was going to have to be a done deal; it made sense at first light.
But it doesn't make sense.
Now that we have all had time and space to look at the “issue,” it has become clear that the runway width isn't the critical problem that some say it is. Determining the root source of advocacy to change the runway seems difficult. The county is very coy with that information. It is anyone's guess as to if it is because county commissioners are ashamed that private interests badgered them or if they are now caught flat-footed without any reasonable explanations and are pretending it was an ordinary course of county business to consider the runway change just because the FAA delegated them the authority to decide.
The main argument for the change is that aircraft with wider than 95-foot wingspans aren't allowed to land here. Consequently, without changing the runway, future larger private and commercial aircraft will be excluded from access. And the current fleet of commercial jets will age out and there won't be replacements.
This is utterly false. I've just returned from New Zealand, and while there, I took eight flights on the modern 72-seat regional aircraft that service the whole country, an aircraft that would not be excluded from our current airport. The aircraft emit 28% less CO2 than the CRJs serving our airport, and they are being manufactured with no sunset planned.
The Aspen commercial market is highly lucrative for the airlines. Our destination will not be abandoned because CRJs might retire. There is no evidence that commercial aircraft won't be available in the future to serve our community with the existing runway. There are existing, wildly popular regional aircraft that are in active production. There is no force greater (unfortunately) than capitalism. The demand here will win. We are in the pilot's seat, not the airlines.
Private commercial jets are the second argument, which is self-solving. Private jets are getting wider wingspans because the people that own them want longer nonstop range. Fine. That's not our issue. Our Aspen Area Community Plan and the Aspen Destination Management Plan are very clear. We shouldn't, and don't, care if someone's massive private jet can't land here.
Should the county own and operate the only business in the valley that probably has a net profit greater than SkiCo? The fact that the county commissioners are even contemplating giving up the opportunity to run the fixed-base operator facility proves their advocacy for changing the runway is probably also suspect. The existing FBO line workers wouldn't notice if the managers didn't show up, nor would the customers. That the county would think it is out of its skill set to run a place that can run independently is a testament to its decision-making ability.
Listen to Amory and believe in future idealistic potentialities, or be pragmatic and realize that changing nothing changes nothing. I don't care which of us you agree with. But if you like to have your discussions with different viewpoints. Now you've got em.