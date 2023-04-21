“Kia ora” means “have life” or “be healthy” in the indigenous language of New Zealand. So, heeding the “have life” translation, I’ve absconded to the South Island for the off-season and my [cough] 50th birthday.
I have no comment about this birthday at the moment. I’m containerizing thoughts and feelings about it in some dark recess of my mind for which I’ve misplaced the key; I’ll probably find it later when I clean the junk drawers with some rum or whatever they drink here. Whenever my mind wanders to that topic, all I say to myself is, “It’s fine, everything’s fine,” in an absurdly unconvincing tone, which is odd since it’s my voice in my head. I don’t believe me.
While here, I’ve decided to study a topic in which I’ve become increasingly more interested: energy, or rather — why people are so dumb about it. I’ve enrolled in a couple of classes, none about energy, because I need to work on my “people are so dumb” communication skills first. I have difficulty not making it evident that I think whomever I’m speaking to is, well, an idiot. This school offers science communication education that could, in theory, help me hide my visible scorn of ignorance. Unfortunately, I’ve been told that my eye-rolls are distracting. We’ll see if this helps.
In the meantime, I still have my old skills; my apologies.
I read the April 15 guest commentary in the Aspen Daily News by Mike Kruger, the CEO of Colorado Solar and Storage Association, or COSSA, about his concerns about Holy Cross’s new electricity rate proposal. First, I have absolutely nothing against solar energy or energy storage. On the contrary, I’m very firmly a proponent of renewable energy. Let’s also establish that Mike Kruger is the CEO of an industry advocacy group. COSSA exists to further the business interests of the industries involved in making the profits derived from solar and storage installation and maintenance.
The premise of his argument about Holy Cross’s rate restructuring is obvious if you view it through the eyes of someone tasked with increasing the profits of the people who sell solar energy infrastructure. Holy Cross would like to (“needs to” in reality) reduce the amount they pay for electricity supplied to their grid by the net metering of homes with solar installations. So instead of paying a homeowner the same amount for a kilowatt of electricity that the homeowner sold to Holy Cross as the homeowner would buy the electricity from Holy Cross, Holy Cross would instead buy it from you for slightly less than they would sell it to you. A real “head scratcher” to Mr. Kruger, but I am pretty sure he is well aware of why Holy Cross is proposing this, so reading his biased commentary was rather frustrating because while his motivation is obvious to me, it may not be to you: the dumb reader.
Energy utilities have to deliver the energy you consume. Good on you if you can be off-grid and not connect to their system. No rule says you have to connect to the energy utility. But if you do, there are costs in getting that energy to you that involve more than only generating the electricity. Most people want electricity all the time, so they prefer having a connection to the energy grid.
There are motivations in Colorado for energy utilities to promote solar installations, namely that the utilities are required by law to have a certain percentage of generation by renewables. The incentives offered by the utility to the homeowner often come in the form of rebates or subsidies for the purchase and installation of the equipment. Utilities do this because they can count the rooftop solar generation of a customer against the utility’s mandated renewable target.
However, it is a straightforward thought experiment to draw a line between being paid precisely the same amount for a kilowatt of energy from a utility as you would charge for supplying the energy to them: You don’t have to maintain a grid or build and maintain generation facilities, or buy fuel, or pay workers. Yet, you still demand that you have power 100% of the time.
Imagine a utility has 1,000 consumers to whom it supplies electricity. One of the consumers installs solar panels that provide about 60% of the electricity the consumer uses in a year. The utility pays all the costs to provide the infrastructure to get the remaining 40% of the electricity to that consumer (100% of the time) and makes 60% less in fees from that customer. Now draw a line from one consumer having solar panels to 999 of the consumers having solar panels. Who pays for the infrastructure?
Mr. Kruger knows that it is unsustainable to not charge consumers for the costs of the infrastructure of the energy grid; if he doesn’t, he’s a very dumb CEO of an energy industry trade group. I’m also sure that the inevitable rise in costs for energy to consumers without personal generation capacity will be invaluable motivation for consumers to decide to install their own solar panels. A cycle that makes the solar industry happy indeed. Unsaid is that the blame for blackouts would be misplaced, not on the policy Mr. Kruger advocates, which is essentially a policy where electricity is delivered via a magically cost-free transmission system, but rather on the energy utilities. COSSA and other advocacy groups would make sure of that.
Getting to a carbon-free energy grid is urgent and will involve expensive investments. It is vitally important that everyone understands this and not derail the process by being swayed by the motivations of the short-term profiteers.
Wait, I think I was supposed to start with, “That’s an excellent question!”