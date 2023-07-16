Editor:
Congratulations to the town of Basalt staff involved in the Midland Avenue streetscape project. I can’t imagine how much time, energy, expense and frustration have gone into planning the future of Basalt. Kudos for completion of the planning stage.
It is, at this point, a stage and here are some comments and questions about some of the planned elements of the project.
To improve water/sewer/underground utilities — excellent.
Provide curbless access and level sidewalks for strollers and wheelchairs — excellent.
To reduce speeders on Midland — say what?
Curbless sidewalks? OK, just tell me why?
Designated walkways for crossing the street? Instead of white stripes on the street? Sure, if the purpose is to “gussy up” Midland.
Do wheelchairs and strollers prefer to navigate from parking farther away? In winter? Who prefers parallel parking to head-in parking? Or, parking further away from the Midland businesses?
I’m unclear who benefits from this makeover after the necessities are constructed.
Who benefits from more difficult and distant parking? Who benefits from curbless sidewalks? Who benefits from landscaped sidewalk projections? What delivery person wants to parallel park between concrete pockets of trees? If I didn’t know better, I would think the beneficiaries are the proprietors who are not on Midland — but I sincerely don’t believe this is the case.
I believe the best intentions and votes are behind this project. We can improve on utilities, sidewalks and sidewalk ramp access while tabling the remaining features.
Jane DeMar
Basalt