Editor:
After serving eight years on the city of Aspen Planning and Zoning Commission I realized the tremendous amount of time, work and pressure it takes to volunteer in these positions.
It became obvious to me with my interaction with the Aspen City Council that their position takes three to four times more than any city commission in the performance of their workload. Their tasks for each meeting are to read over 1,000 pages of detailed and complex material. This does not include the myriad other duties to attend to, like required boards and meetings.
Do we really want someone representing us on the city council who is expected to spend over 30 hours per week performing those tasks but must also be employed full-time elsewhere to afford to be on the city council?
We all need to encourage our current city council to adopt a reasonable and equitable pay structure for future councils.
We need to cease paying a pittance for those who oversee a budget over $100 million. The city council position should adopt a professional business model of compensation for those that face these difficult challenges.
One only has to look a few blocks away to see the Pitkin County commissioners salary that is around three times what the city council is paid.
This is truly a standalone issue and is not related to current policy or positions. Just think about it. Their current compensation wouldn’t even support someone working at a car wash.
John Erspamer
Aspen