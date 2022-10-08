Editor:
Does any U.S. Representative candidate or voter care about the distressed, underserved counties in the Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District?
The district has 11 of Colorado’s distressed or underserved counties out of 23. This is 48% of the state’s troubled counties. They are Rio Blanco, Gunnison, Ouray, San Miguel, Dolores, San Juan, Hinsdale, Mineral, Archuleta, Rio Grande and Huerfano.
On July 1, 2022 the federal bank regulatory agencies announced the availability of the 2022 list of distressed or underserved nonmetropolitan middle-income geographies, where revitalization or stabilization activities are eligible to receive CRA consideration as community development for 12 months after publication of the list.
What’s up, Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch? What have you said and what will you do for these distressed or underserved counties?
Emzy Veazy III
Aspen