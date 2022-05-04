Editor:
On Sept. 30, 2023, Atlantic Aviation’s lease as fixed-base operator, or FBO, for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is over. This was a 30-year lease for running private aviation and servicing commercial aviation at Aspen’s airport on property owned by Pitkin County. The county makes 12 cents for every gallon of gas pumped into those planes, and their best customers are certainly those private jets. Over 70% of air traffic at our airport is from private aviation, and that also means over 70% of emissions.
City and county attacks on their own citizens through building moratoriums look a lot more like a reaction to their own guilt for their own carbon-emitting building and flying projects. We could build a thousand mansions with fewer carbon emissions than what constructing a new airport building and runway will entail, and yet, that’s exactly what these lunatics plan.
Well, here’s a plan that our choking canary will like. Don’t renew the FBO lease with anyone. Don’t build a new airport or private aviation terminal. Don’t expand the runway so Gulfstream 700s can land here. Want to lower real estate prices and rents? Ban private jets at the airport. Stop catering to the richest people on earth and a livable town might emerge.
Here comes the real test of who these governments work for. Do they work for the voting constituents, or do they work for giant corporations and their owners? Can the county handle the loss in revenue from eliminating this carbon dump into the skies of our valley, and the ridiculous clientele these private jets deliver, and begin helping build a town run by the people, for the people: a real town and county, and not a dumb and dumber punchline, with dumb and dumber budgets that make the city and county the biggest developers and polluters of them all?
Andrew Scott
Snowmass