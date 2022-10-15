Editor:
In a memorable scene from the film “Austin Powers” that takes place in the bathroom stall of a casino, the international man of mystery hangs the henchman Patty O’Brien upside down and emphatically and repeatedly asks him “Who do you work for?!” in an effort to discover his links to Dr. Evil.
If this same question, “who do you work for?” was posed to sheriff candidate Michael Buglione he’d have to honestly respond that he was project superintendent for a Mark Hunt project. Think about that when casting your ballot for our next sheriff.
Daniel Joseph Watkins
Aspen