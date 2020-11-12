Editor:
People will forgive Joe Biden for toying around with China and the Ukraine and who knows who else, if he would just admit it. He won’t, because he thinks he’s smarter than anyone else and thinks there’s no direct link to selling favors to foreign nationals. Sweet as he is, he’s naïve and vain.
The fact that his masters will protect him is as sure as the sun rises in the east. What was cooked up about Trump is as false as what is true about Biden and in plain sight on Hunter’s laptop.
The question is: will it be brought up, and if so, who cares and who has the stamina or the moral high ground to prosecute? No one in Congress? Anyone? Please.
It’s a matter of prosperity or dystopia. Power to the elites. It would be great if Trump did not overplay his hand in this election and wait to prosecute “the swamp” on his own terms, because there must be people in the Republican Party as well, who are eating at the same trough with Joe.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction