Editor:
I find it lamentable that John Hoffman of Carbondale took the occasion of Rush Limbaugh’s death to dance on his grave. Mr. Hoffman believes “... our society is better off with fewer voices promoting derision, division and discord” (“Looking forward to interactions,” March 4). I presume Mr. Hoffman has never tuned in to CNN, MSNBC, CBS or NBC, nor has he probably ever read the New York Times or the Washington Post, et al.
What Mr. Hoffman perhaps meant was that Limbaugh was one of the few lucid voices in our political and cultural landscape, and now that he has passed, Mr. Hoffman hopes we can all “unify” around the single, far-left ideology he embraces.
Russ Andrews
Carbondale