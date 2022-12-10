Editor:
I appreciate you publishing Ksenija Ilic’s letter (“Aspen’s ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots,’” Dec. 7) concerning my recent column in the other paper.
Ms. Ilic has fallen into the regrettable trap of lashing out with ad hominem attacks when the facts don’t suit her. Perhaps due to a lack of reading comprehension skills, she interprets my stated desire for an APCHA audit as an intent to create a class system in Aspen.
What she does not fully comprehend is that when housing is subsidized, there is inherently a class system: those who pay for it and those who benefit. And no, I didn’t create it. Trust me, if I did, it would function properly.
As for the “haves” and the “have-nots,” I advocate tirelessly for the community- and resort-service industry workforce (housing “have nots”) who cannot currently access our vast housing program due to APCHA’s failed policies.
Furthermore, “getting ahead” is not a core tenet of our housing program. Deed-restricted housing, by design, is a minimally appreciable asset. The decision to purchase subsidized housing implies a willingness to accept alternative returns, such as location and lifestyle.
An APCHA audit will reveal the facts about who we are housing in our program and will inform future decisions that best address the actual needs of this community. If the facts reveal that APCHA is anti-worker, who then is furthering a class divide?
Elizabeth Milias
Aspen