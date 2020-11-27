Editor:
The hurdle of distributing COVID-19 vaccines is “daunting” in the U.S., never mind that no other country is forecasting distribution disaster. What makes us so special that our problems are bigger, more important and more consequential than everyone else’s? Poorer countries manage while we find ourselves stuck in the persistent cycle of: “Who is going to pay for that?” The common thinking that there isn’t enough money to pay for social projects is a successful white lie spun and swallowed by the American people. Billions are made everyday by a few, so clearly there is no shortage of money.
This is why two types of tax surcharges are needed on the largest private corporations that operate in and effectively run this country unfettered by feeble antitrust laws.
1. Tax surcharges based on pay-as-you-use on those who benefit disproportionately from the overuse of public facilities: for example a transportation tax surcharge on Amazon, a landfill tax surcharge on Apple and Microsoft.
2. Tax surcharges on corporations who gain excessive benefits as a result of government policies. For example a universal health care tax surcharge on big pharma like Pfizer. The COVID-19 vaccine was paid for, tested, and warp sped by German and U.S. taxpayer money and not by Pfizer. Yet Pfizer will benefit from its launch even if the vaccine is free. Corporate tax surcharges on giant corporations that have undue influence because of their size and reach will allow smaller companies to compete, maintain infrastructure and build a legacy national wealth trust.
Dipika Rai
Aspen