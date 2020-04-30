Editor:
I never wrote headlines in my brief experience in the newspaper business, but I disagree with the title of Jonathon Thompson’s column on the declining fortunes of the oil industry in the April 28 Aspen Daily News. It read, “COVID’s killing the oil industry.”
In the body of the piece and in a subsequent article in the High Country News, it’s clear Thompson is aware the industry set itself up for the fall long before the current pandemic. They went deep into debt drilling into shale formations with fracking and all they did was produce a glut that drove the price down.
Despite $20 billion annually in government subsidies, the industry incurred a monstrous debt and the banks were reluctant to loan them any more. Forty-two oil and gas companies went bankrupt last year. If this year’s pandemic puts the entire industry six feet under, it’d just be the last nail in the coffin.
I don’t wanna say good riddance to bad rubbish, but if these companies hadn’t been so hellbent on destroying the planet with their greenhouse gas emissions and petroleum-based plastic, I might feel differently. Whatever, COVID-19 didn’t cause these bankruptcies. Inept management did. Shouldn’t poor business decisions result in failure in a free-market economy?
Did the execs who made these poor decisions get fired or demoted in disgrace? No, they got million-dollar bonuses or golden parachutes if they retired. The Peter principle prevails in the oil and gas industry. As it always is in a capitalistic economy, only the workers pay the price.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale