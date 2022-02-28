Former President Donald Trump got along well with Russian President Vladimir Putin because either the “golden shower” tape really exists or Trump is in debt up to his gills to the Russian oligarchs. They have one characteristic in common, however. They’re both pathological liars.
Without a doubt, Putin’s biggest whopper in the Ukrainian atrocity so far is his claim Russia needed to invade to “de-Nazify” the country and prevent “genocide” of the Russian-speaking separatists in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Students of history know this is not only false, but incredibly ironic since what the Russians are doing in Ukraine is strikingly similar to what the Nazis did in Czechoslovakia in 1938.
The Nazis summarily annexed the German-speaking Sudetenland, including Bohemia, Moravia and Silesia. Later in the same year, Britain, France and Italy agreed to let the Nazis do this with the Munich Agreement. German Chancellor Adolf Hitler promised this was the extent of his imperialistic ambitions. British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain naively predicted the agreement meant “peace for our time.”
There are those who say if Britain and France had put their feet down at Munich, much of the catastrophe that followed could’ve been avoided. In 1939, the Nazis went on to conquer the non-German-speaking territories of the rest of Czechoslovakia and Poland. After that, the scheisse hit the fan.
Sanctions are better than boots on the ground, but deterrents directed at the Russian people do no good. Leaders like Putin couldn’t care less what happens to their lesser mortals. We need to isolate Putin by directing punitive action at him and his inner circle of oligarchs.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale