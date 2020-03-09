Editor:
Where’s the poll that tells us how Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders would match up head to head with Donald Trump? There was one last year that showed Biden, Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren would all beat Trump. That poll had Biden with a slight edge over Sanders.
The mainstream Dems keep saying Biden is more electable than Sanders. As it is so often the case with Trump, they say that with absolutely no evidence to support their claim.
The problem with polls is they can’t predict voter turnout. That’s what happened in the 2016 election when Sanders supporters didn’t show up for Hillary Clinton, the polls’ predicted winner.
I hate to say it, but the Berniecrats, once again, may not turn out for Biden. The Biden supporters are more often dyed-in-the-wool Democrats and will more likely come out for Sanders if he’s the candidate. That makes Sanders more electable.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale