Editor:
When I was 4 years old there was a polio epidemic infecting many children and putting some in iron lungs. The first vaccine came out two years later. I lined up with my first-grade classmates for it. In subsequent years all children got the booster shots at school for free.
Vaccinations against diseases that cause serious illness need to be available to all. Who will distribute and pay for the COVID-19 vaccine that many researchers are now working to develop? Will this be a big Pharma hay day with outrageous charges so only the wealthy get protected?
Or will the governments around the world work with the World Health Organization to make the vaccination free or low-cost worldwide paid for by national governments?
This issue needs to be discussed and resolved now, so that when the vaccine is available everyone can get it. Who gets it first? Who is most at risk? Doctors and epidemiologists need to decide, not politicians.
Health care should not be a political football. Health care should not be controlled by for-profit corporations where each procedure fills the pockets of overpaid CEOs. Our current private, expensive health insurance system results in more people of color deaths because not all can access lifelong care.
Public health policy needs to be made and carried out for the welfare of everyone. Once the U.S. moves to a single-payer system, we can all line up for our vaccines 6 feet apart and say thank you.
Illene Pevec
Carbondale