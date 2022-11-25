Editor:
“Cui bono?” while rarely dispositive, is always a worthwhile ask.
Who really stands to benefit from expanding Aspen’s affordable housing supply? Employers who don’t want to pay their workers a living wage. If they can’t attract workers at a price that allows them to profit then their business model isn’t viable. It isn’t government’s job to provide corporate welfare.
Our local politicians would have you think they are on the side of the little guy when they call for the construction of thousands of new affordable housing units, but the larger the supply of workers the lower the wages that can be paid.
If our politicians really wanted to help locals, they’d immediately allocate the millions of dollars languishing in Aspen’s housing slush fund (losing purchasing power with each passing day to inflation) towards maintenance of Aspen’s existing affordable housing stock.
The tell is that the community’s loudest “housing advocates” are really corporate welfare advocates who have consistently supported the largest commercial real estate developments. Mick Ireland worked for Gorsuch in the 2019 Lift 1A election. Skippy Mesirow went door to door in support of Mark Hunt’s 2015 hotel election. Most recently, the proposed affordable housing development to be located at 205 W. Main St. will serve the embiggened Molly Gibson Lodge.
The first step towards healing our small town is the realization that the affordable housing industrial complex and the commercial real estate development racket are two sides of the same coin.
Release the deed restrictions. APCHA delenda est.
Millard Zimet
Aspen