When I first came to New Zealand, I bought a pass to the home games of the Super Pacific Rugby team based in Dunedin: the Highlanders. My pass was for the general seating area, affectionately called “The Zoo,” set aside for the polytechnic and university students and temporary students like myself, who I assume is a category referred to as “narks aye.”
Apparently, The Zoo was quite raucous in the past, but then the pandemic happened. Fun traditions were lost because degrees at Kiwi universities are generally only 2.5 years long. No role models were left to show the new students how it was done once everyone was allowed to congregate together again.
My new favorite news magazine, Critic Te Ārohi, took the students to task for failing to show up in person or with spirit. Critic journalist Hugh Askerud (which I presume is a pseudonym) asked around to see why there was very little vomit and general nudity to be found at The Zoo anymore. Among the responses was this honest statement that I think many had overlooked as a potential cause: “The Highlanders are pretty shit this season though.”
This was true. I had been to a couple of games, and not only did the Highlanders lose, but they lost by significant amounts. Granted, I know very little about rugby, and perhaps a 30-point loss isn’t considered that bad. Maybe a maulyscrum is worth 80 points; what do I know? Still, 200 people in the section where 4,500 used to routinely cheer couldn’t be passed off as entirely the Highlanders’ fault. In fact, it could be the Highlanders who were suffering from the lack of a student vibe.
The idea, though, that traditions had been lost because there weren’t upperclassmen to “show the ropes” to an entire university of fresh in-person students was interesting. One thing led to another, and I was pointed in the direction of an epic 3,000-word Reddit post about a lost tradition at Dunedin’s University of Otago that left me awestruck. The story reminded me of the glory days of the Aspen State Teachers College, but much crazier.
I’ll summarize.
In 1986, a University of Canterbury club in Christchurch decided to organize a hitchhiking race to Dunedin (223 miles) to watch an extramural rugby match — and party. Few actually made it to Dunedin. So the following year, they decided the new rule was you could drive, but it had to be in a car purchased for $300 or less. Again, only some people made it. So in 1988, they established a $500 maximum, but you had to decorate the car, and the Undie 500 (pronounced: Undie Five Hundy) was born.
Initially, the Undie 500 was celebrated for its fun spirit and remained relatively peaceful. However, by the mid-2000s, it had become a massive spectacle, attracting participation from other universities and non-students, creating a significant influx of people into Dunedin. The destination became the Castle Street neighborhood, notorious for its party scene. I cannot emphasize how wild Castle Street is, even today. The only analogy I can think of is that it is like Highlands closing day, every day, except everyone is younger than 25, and the drinking age is 18.
In 2006 the event took a turn. The merging of the Undie 500 crowd and Castle Street partiers led to excessive alcohol consumption (which is saying something when the bar is already very, very high) and destructive behavior, including escalating the Dunedin tradition of burning couches (up to 60 in one night; take that CU). This sparked unrest, leading to conflicts with firefighters and the police, which escalated into a riot. Despite the ensuing chaos, arrests and a liquor ban, the event persisted.
In 2007, the situation escalated further, with more participants, more significant destruction and a larger riot leading to even more arrests. In 2008, despite the official cancellation of the event, a substantial number of students still made the journey, leading to another smaller riot.
2009 was a landmark year for the Undie 500. Rebranded as a charity event, it saw the highest participation yet, leading to the biggest riot since its inception. The ensuing chaos led to multiple arrests, hospitalizations and considerable damage (which is saying something since the baseline condition of Castle Street is apocalyptic chic). As a result, this year is considered the peak of the Undie 500’s infamy, marking the most notorious event in New Zealand’s university culture.
Then in 2010, Christchurch was hit by an earthquake and the event was canceled, followed by another earthquake and cancellation in 2011. Then that was it. With two cancellations in a row, which meant three years between events, no one was left for new students to emulate. There was no one to show the proper way to steal a street sign and attach it to a rusted-out car with no brakes. Only by having the courage of confidence that you are just doing what everyone else is doing could a tradition like this continue. Without that blanket of comfort, kids weren’t courageous enough to huck themselves in a car and crash a party at a stranger’s house over 200 miles away. That’s a shame.
There is hope, though, that some traditions can be revived. On Friday, I went to my last Highlanders game before I headed back to Aspen, and The Zoo was nearly at capacity — and there were nine streakers on the field.