Editor:
It sounds like Basalt is aiming at being just as biased and conforming as Aspen. No more messy vitality — that just doesn’t attract the big money. And big money runs everything around here. It’s just spread downvalley to the more normal community of Basalt. It’s been happening for a long time, but this just throws it in the face of people who care more about improving the quality of life instead of money as the most important thing to the voices that are loudest.
Mr Osentowski has been doing such a wonderful thing for everyone in our valley. He should be lauded and supported by all instead of being blocked. Why can’t he be grandfathered in since he has been running his amazing gardens for longer than his new neighbors who don’t like anything other than what they approve of?
Those people don’t deserve his lofty presence in the community. I imagine that when he first established the beginnings of his growing efforts, he was the only one in that area. Maybe he consciously placed his establishment in an unpopulated area so he wouldn’t get in anyone else’s way. Now the developers have surrounded him and undoubtedly covet his property.
Government frequently seems to have hidden agendas to take anything and give it to whoever benefits them the most. Aspen used to be the most amazing place to live. And Basalt was just a little bit better. Just because everything changes doesn’t mean it gets better.
Jan Louthis
Aspen