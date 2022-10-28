Editor:
I have wondered why we elect our sheriffs rather than appoint them and have learned that it is a matter of public accountability. I have family members in law enforcement, and as my mother would say, law enforcement and parenting are often “thankless jobs” (so, we thanked her often).
Like a parent, a sheriff is always working, always showing up! Our current sheriff, Joe DiSalvo, has been showing up for 37 years. We never thank him, but he just keeps showing up. I spent some social distanced time with Joe during the lockdown. He worked tirelessly to keep our community safe. His phone rang off the hook. He was working with other sheriffs’ offices to insure the safety of our community. When Joe calls people, they pick up! When they call him, he says “How can I help?” We elect our sheriff because the position is about relationships, communication and accountability.
If this election is about “integrity” and “leading by example,” then Joe is our guy. His opponent did not show up (literally) at the infamous Bumps “mistake,” which left minors in harm’s way. We all make mistakes, and confuse our schedules but owning it and communicating is what a leader does. This was a serious mistake and Buglione did not lead by example. I am sure he’s a nice guy, just not sheriff material. We have a good thing, let’s keep it. I support Sheriff Joe DiSalvo. Oh, and thank you, Joe!
Katie Kissane Viola
Aspen