Editor:
I am writing to complain about a rather concerning incident regarding the city of Asspen leadership and I think it deserves your complete journalistic attention.
I am a city of Asspen employee in the Department of Fun. My job is to smile at everyone and make sure all the guests are having a good time. The locals too, if it’s the offseason and I have no one better to smile at. I feel I do an adequate if not superb job for the city.
And yet, as a lowly smiler in the department, I rarely get recognized for it. In fact, I am convinced that City Manager Farah Slotts doesn’t even know who I am! I passed her on the street five times in the last week and she did not even once say hi to me! I waved and smiled and jumped up and down, but she didn’t even turn her head.
I have to say, I was truly offended. Does the city of Asspen feel it’s unimportant to recognize the hard work of its employees? Even those who keep this city’s economy afloat by brightening the days of its tourists?
I’m sure my story is just one of many from city employees who feel disrespected by municipal leadership. Please give Slotts a call and ask her why she doesn’t know the names and faces of every one of her many employees!
Anonymous
Department of Fun
City of Asspen