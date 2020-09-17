Why I will vote for Evans Sep 17, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Drove to the airport business center this morning from town. Took me about six minutes and dropped off some the papers there. Drove back and took 40-plus minutes in “offseason?”Chris LeverichAspen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesMulcahy sues city, APCHA in dispute over free speechAspen restaurateurs deeply concerned, seeking answers about dining this winter amid pandemic‘Ski Well, Be Well,’ designed to inform ski areasJudge denies request to lower $100K bond in burglary caseAspen Skiing Co. confirms layoffs, up to 50 job eliminationsTwelve flights at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport on Monday mean busiest day since COVID hitBlack Hawk dispatched for Pyramid Peak mission SundayPark Circle affordable rentals coming online soon; Castle Creek slated for November completionMost Ikon Pass resorts not looking to have reservation skiing this winter, Aspen-Snowmass still TBDOn the hunt Images Latest News Vacancy tax resurfaces as one possible housing fund source FEMA grant helps next gen of firefighters with health insurance Local news in brief, Sept. 17: Aspen, chamber solicit feedback ahead of COVID winter planning Pitkin officials oppose tax question to assist Colorado River District Former Basalt choir director gets probation, 90 days in Garfield County Jail Aspen restaurateurs deeply concerned, seeking answers about dining this winter amid pandemic Emma Schoolhouse Bazaar continues, but is now outside Diane Mitsch Bush cites bipartisan record in PitCo Dems virtual fundraiser