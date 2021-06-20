Editor:
More and more, our discretionary-spending bucks are stopping in areas in which we have an emotional investment. We earn so we can spend on things that matter to us. In that, we are not so different from the uber rich who are discovering the existential joys of philanthropy, having made more money than can be spent, invested or saved. And yet, these are the very people who refuse to pay a fair wage, who jump through hoops to reduce their tax burdens and sometimes operate with little regard to society or the environment. If the ultimate destination for one’s time and money is passion and purpose, then why not start right and make it in a way that holds some meaning? It is perverse to amass huge wealth at the expense of society and then give it away as an act of philanthropy.
Dipika Rai
Aspen