During a lavish fundraising event in Aspen last Sunday, ADP reporter Wendy Why-Whatthe was able to conduct an exclusive, and first ever anywhere, interview with Colorado District 3 Congressional Representative Lindsey Boobert, R-Grift.
WW: Welcome to Aspen, a town that you relentlessly call “the worst place in your district filled with the most awful people.” Would you still say that if Vail was also in your district?
LB: Yes, of course I would. Vail is a fake town and I’m in tune with fake things. Vail is very close to me (I can drive there from Silt in just three days). They can make up whatever they want and people believe them — that’s a characteristic I value in myself and in others.
WW: Did you enjoy the drive through the Roaring Fork Valley from your home in Silt?
LB: Oh hell no! If I drove straight from Silt to Aspen, I would have only been able to claim around $34 of someone else’s hard-earned tax dollars. I’m in huge debt, so I drove to Grand Junction, Gateway, Durango, Pagosa Springs, Alamosa, over to Pueblo, up to Colorado Springs (where I gave the best speech, everyone is talking about it), west to Cañon City (where I stopped to visit some friends), over to Buena Vista, up to Minturn, back down to Leadville and over to Twin Lakes, where I switched to a snowmobile (did you know you can claim any motorized miles for reimbursement?). Then I went over Independence Pass (which I call the 1776 Pass), and then I was picked up by my husband, our four sons that I am pretty sure are mine, and a group of teen girls my husband said he was showing something to. We then drove here, to Ruby Mountain, to raise important dollars to help fund my “I have so many tax liens to pay off because I don’t do business good and think it’s best to steal from the people I represent” fund. You have no idea how much money I can steal for reimbursement for that drive. It’s insane! Kaching!
WW: Colorado Springs is not in your district.
LB: It’s not? Then why did I give a speech there telling them how hard I was going to work for them, the “real” Coloradans in my district?
WW: Good question. Moving on… this event is at a mansion owned by an “elite” and you have been spending the day in the wine cellar “promising” favors to donors. This seems like exactly the sort of behavior that you constantly tweet about as being out of touch with the people in your district and in which you promised to never participate.
LB: You saw that?
WW: The hosts were broadcasting the security camera footage on all the TVs, for a minute everyone thought they were at the Copper Palace.
LB: More lies from you liberal socialist commies!
WW: There was audio. You were screaming “Who’s your mama?! Lindsey Boobert is! $5,000 gets you one more gas well, and $100,000 gets mama another plane!” The live video was posted to Facebook.
LB: Guns!
WW: Besides raising money for your personal debt and lavish lifestyle, why are you here in Aspen at this house in particular?
LB: I figured the booze was going to be flowing and you never know what could happen. Dreams do come true — they did for my mom, and thank god they did, otherwise I wouldn’t be alive!
WW: At a past event in Aspen, you did not follow the health plan filed with the county regarding event size and social distancing. Did you learn from your lesson and follow the rules this time?
LB: No. We ignored the rules entirely this time. Didn’t even file a plan. The damn socialists think they can control everything, and I say “hell no” to all socialists. I don’t have to follow laws anymore. I’m a congressmom. I’ll tell you what though, I don’t know if it is this altitude, but everyone here sure does seem feverish. It’s probably just the fancy beer.
WW: One of the event organizers, Eddie Van Zaney, lives in socialist housing, and has for almost 17 years.
LB: Eddie is a socialist? He’s one of my biggest supporters.
WW: Will you return the money you raised from the socialist?
LB: Hell no! If I believe anything, and I do, it’s that other people’s money, when given to me, is OK. It’s OK even if I lie and get it from them by stealing it, too.
WW: Is there anything about Aspen that you don’t think is an anathema to your pretend persona?
LB: Anna-who?
WW: Pardon me — is there anything about Aspen that the Lindsey Boobert brand doesn’t think is terrible?
LB: Well sure. For instance, I didn’t have to hire my good buddies in the Pride Bois and Three Percents as security to make sure no person of color happened to get into the event and ruin my pictures.
WW: Grand Pauli made his way into this event though.
LB: Wait, that was Grand Pauli? I thought it was my husband’s hero, Matthew Gates. Oh hell no! There’s no pictures of us together, are there? Shoot! I gotta go. I can’t be associated with that loser. I have a tour to give at the Capitol in Denver, anyway, and 3,000 miles of driving to get there.
WW: Thank you for your time. I wouldn’t suggest driving to Denver on a Sunday afternoon from here, the traffic is terrible.
LB: Actually, that’s perfect, I submit my time for reimbursement on top of my salary. Coloradans are such suckers.
Before Rep. Boobert left the event, she saw her husband flirting with her cousin and smashed several pieces of art and tore up the host’s clothing. The damages were claimed as “hotels” on her reimbursement invoice to the taxpayers.
