Editor:
We as a community need to start obeying the basic rules of the road. It has gotten out of control. Private ride-share companies and their “professional” drivers are some of the most visible, yet flagrant, violators of these simple laws.
I suggest that reporting these drivers to the proper authority may make our streets safer. I also suggest that we take a look in the mirror and realize that stop signs, traffic signals, yield signs and speed limit signs are not suggestions.
Maybe it is because these black, new, large SUVs are so visible that I notice the infractions more than the others. But these companies are blatantly violating laws in order to drive someone to a home or hotel. These are not first responders that are allowed to travel 55 mph in a 45 mph zone. Let’s hold these “professional” drivers responsible while at the same time recognizing our own faults.
Aaron Anderson
Aspen