Editor:
Does R2 Partners know something about the upcoming special election that we don’t? As I was walking my dog by the Diemoz pasture, I noticed they’d staked it out entirely. Ready for 300 housing units! The vote to repeal the 480 Donegan annexation isn’t until May 3.
I don’t mean to be dramatic — but then again, maybe it’s warranted — as the wind blew, as it’s done this past week, I couldn’t help but see crosses instead of stakes for the lives lost in the next wildfire. Vote yes on B to repeal the 480 Donegan annexation.
Annie Uyehara
Glenwood Springs