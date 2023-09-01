Recent images from Maui, with its once-lush landscape now blanketed by ash and heartbreak, feel lifted straight from a post-apocalyptic movie. The tragic number of lives lost, families uprooted and massive destruction serve as the latest reminder that wildfires can change lives and communities in an instant. This tragedy is yet another wake-up call that communities across the nation are at risk, including our own Roaring Fork Valley.
Not unfamiliar with wildfire, it’s hard not to ask the question: “Could this happen to our valley?” The answer is a resounding yes. Just like in Maui, our proximity to wilderness (the WUI, or wildland urban interface, where development intermingles with wildland) means that wildfire is and always will be a reality of life, especially as climate change makes these events more frequent and extreme. As we grapple with sadness and offer support to the Lāhainā community, we also must do all we can to better prepare for future wildfires.
In June, I joined the Aspen Institute in a new role managing the Roaring Fork Valley Wildfire Collaborative. I’ve had the opportunity to engage with leaders throughout the region on wildfire, and here are a few key takeaways:
First, the Roaring Fork Valley is a wildfire corridor where we are especially vulnerable due to our wildland proximity. All the same reasons that make our valley a beautiful, wild place to live mean that wildfire has and will continue to be a part of our lives.
We’re also living in a time of increasing wildfires due to climate change and decades of fire suppression. All across our country, large-scale wildfires are becoming larger, deadlier, more common, more destructive and tougher to extinguish. Locally, we must expect that the natural ecological process of wildfire will continue to impact our community. Living in the WUI means that wildfire is something that our community must understand and adapt to. As such, if your family doesn’t have an emergency evacuation plan, it’s time to put one into place.
Second, while our fire departments are responsible for responding to fire, as Pitkin County Emergency Management states, "The reality is that in a major wildland fire event, there will simply not be enough fire resources or firefighters to defend every home." Further, there are many places in our valley — including neighborhoods in every single community — that aren’t accessible or safe for fire trucks to even enter during a wildfire.
Our fire districts are increasingly working to better prepare for and detect wildfire, including through innovative technology (drones and wildfire-detection cameras) and mitigation efforts (prescribed burns and mechanical forest thinning). Further, the Roaring Fork Valley Wildfire Collaborative is designed to help fire districts better collaborate with each other and with other stakeholders — towns and counties; state and federal governments; nonprofits; insurers; and other businesses — to plan, fund and implement landscape-scale projects that identify and mitigate risk (such as creating a system of fire breaks throughout our valley that can contain wildfire).
Third, all homeowners in our valley carry a critical responsibility to reduce wildfire risk on their own properties. Your home may be inviting fire in ways that you’re not aware of. If you keep wood under your deck or are overdue on cleaning gutters, you’re creating conditions that make your home more vulnerable to wildfire.
Ninety percent of wildfire-destroyed homes ignite by embers carried in the wind that get trapped inside or against houses, not from direct contact with flames (Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety). The 2021 Marshall Fire in Boulder began as a wildland fire and quickly moved to destroy over 1,000 structures, largely from flying embers that easily entered eaves and vents in homes unprepared for fire.
The good news is that you can make small, inexpensive changes that can significantly improve the chance of your home withstanding wildfire (like the now-famous Maui house). What’s the key to your home’s success? Ember resistance. Your role as a homeowner is to prevent embers from entering your house or getting trapped against it.
On our next windy day, note any dry bushes or corners where leaves pile up and create spaces where an ember can smolder and ignite. Explore fire-resistant vegetation, such as hydrangea, azalea and most deciduous trees and shrubs; move wood piles away from the house; and cover vents with 1/8-inch mesh to prevent embers from entering. In the larger perimeter of 5-30 feet beyond your house, keep vegetation mowed and irrigated. For advice on hardening your home for wildfire, reach out to your local fire department who will come to your property and conduct an assessment at no cost to you.
Lastly, we must work together as a valley to truly help our communities become resilient to wildfire. In a fire-adapted community, people and property are prepared for wildfire and resilient for recovery. As fires become more destructive, fire-adapted communities need landscape-scale treatment to reduce their risks and post-fire planning conducted well before fire ignites. Instead of hoping and praying that fire won’t impact our valley, we must learn and prepare.
The need has never been greater for our valley to take action. The Roaring Fork Valley Wildfire Collaborative is a critical tool for enhancing collaboration and accelerating on-the-ground work, recognizing that wildfire doesn’t know or respect the boundaries of our towns. We are stronger and more effective with valley-wide effort and investment at scale, and the time is now for our communities to work together for resiliency.
If you’re feeling moved to action by the Maui wildfires, here are a few things you can do:
To offer financial support to Maui, consider the organizations recommended in this news item: washingtonpost.com/travel/tips/maui-wildfires-how-to-help
To financially support the Roaring Fork Valley Wildfire Collaborative, email Angie@RFVwildfire.org or donate at tinyurl.com/supportRFVWC
To be part of local efforts to make the Roaring Fork Valley more wildfire resilient, consider serving as a Neighborhood Ambassador. To learn more, visit tinyurl.com/RFVambassador
To learn more about the paradigm shift that Aspen Institute and the Nature Conservancy have called for in how we approach wildfire resilience, read tinyurl.com/WildfireRoadmap.