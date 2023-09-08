Editor:
The community wildfire discussion at the Aspen firehouse last week failed to answer a resident’s plea for a comprehensive plan. (“Council should provide emergency information,” Aug. 31, Aspen Daily News.)
Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine called on the community for urgent action to counter the wildfire threat, a certainty that is not if, but when.
The facts are now in front of the public: A catastrophic wildfire is inevitable and thousands will be trapped in a burning town. There is no “magical solution” to moving the thousands of summer residents and visitors to safety.
The few escape route roads would likely be jammed, causing gridlock.
Chief Balentine sounded the alarm; now the Aspen and Pitkin County elected officials must provide the leadership to choose a plan.
If they desire the greatest credibility and public buy-in, then they should hire a task force of professional wildfire experts. The experts can present various wildfire scenarios and recommend the most efficient and cost effective solutions.
A comprehensive plan would include: the exodus plan, fire hardening for power lines, cell towers, communications’ infrastructure and all other structures and a vegetation management plan. It would have timelines and cost estimates.
The plan should be publicly presented by the early spring for citizen feedback. The county and city governments should adopt the plan and put its funding authorization on the ballot, before the next wildfire season.
In the words of Chief Balentine, “We must not delay an aggressive and sustained game-changing effort.
Bernard Grauer
Basalt