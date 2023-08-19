As the 2023 wildflower season draws to a close — ah, the melancholy this sentence instills! — it’s edifying to look back on the “winners” and “losers” of the season: which flowers bloomed abundantly, and which never seemed to hit their stride.
To my mind, without question, this year’s “winners” were the flowers of the midvalley in early summer: phlox, lupine, balsamroot, and other mid-elevation flowers painted our hillsides mosaics of color unmatched in recent memory. Plainly our cool, wet May and the first half of June were just what these flowers needed to have a banner year.
Another winner was the high alpine in late June and early July. Forget-me-nots, alpine smelowskia and other hearty, low-growing, rock-hugging flowers put on one of the finest high-elevation shows I’ve ever had the privilege of witnessing, especially on 13,000-foot peaks like Twining on Independence Pass. It seems the early summer moisture, followed by non-stop sunshine and warm temperatures in late June, created excellent conditions for alpine flowers.
As for 2023 losers, wildflowers growing in flat, sunny, montane and subalpine meadows plainly suffered from the drought that began around the solstice. Flowers like prairie smoke and columbine didn’t get the critical moisture they needed to bloom as robustly or for as long as they have in years past. The winter snowpack, though solid, was not enough to keep the soil moist throughout the summer and allow them full thriving.
One species I was watching carefully this year, which turned out to be a loser, was the green gentian, or monument plant. This towering beauty, which stores up nutrients for anywhere between 20 and 80 years before shooting up its flower-laden stalk, tends to bloom en masse four years after a wet summer, according to research done at the Rocky Mountain Biological Lab.
Four years ago, in 2019, we had epic March snows, resulting in once-in-a-lifetime avalanche activity and a tremendous snowpack that persisted well into July. Would these conditions suffice to produce a “super bloom” of green gentians this summer?
The answer was no. As you may also recall about 2019, summer rains did not follow the July snowmelt. In fact, July and August were two of the driest months in years, and the flowers reflected it. They bloomed heartily right after snow melt, but quickly withered, resulting in a disappointingly short wildflower season. It seems that consistent summer rains, over and above a strong snowpack, are key to green gentians’ success.
Indeed, as this summer amply demonstrated, the same can be said for most of our wildflowers. Here’s hoping to see you in a wonderfully wet summer 2024!