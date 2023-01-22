Editor:
There was the buck dying in the center of the downvalley lane by Phillips cabins; it had been flipped off the upper roadway. The big buck struggled to stand on front legs as our eyes met and then his glassed over.
There were the bear cubs and their mom. The porcupine and the deer made it to the other side of the fence and then died. There was the terrified yearling running back and forth between the dividers above Toothache Rapid. I stopped and turned on my flashers for that one. Julie at the Snowmass Cottages will tell you how many deer die just off the road after being hit.
Holland Hills is a killing ground for animals wild and domestic. The Canada goose was dead, so I scooped it off the road at El Jebel and laid it down by the shoulder as the rest of the goose family watched. That was a better fate than the fox that died on the shoulder and was asphalted over by the paving crew.
Braking for the family of ducks crossing at Aspen Glen Dam nearly killed me and three cars behind me. The ducks lived. They were the exception. Then there’s the yearling I did hit by the Roaring Fork Club bridge — missed the family — clipped the yearling. I watched as she took her last frothy breaths. By the time the cops showed up it was over.
These should weigh down your soul. They do mine. Wildlife bridges. Yes.
Ziska Childs
Carbondale