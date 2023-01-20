Editor:
I’m writing in support of the work being done by the Watershed Biodiversity Initiative and Roaring Fork Safe Passages. Wildlife has been under tremendous pressure for many years. We have expanded the human footprint in ways that make wildlife’s effort to survive and thrive more difficult. By developing natural landscapes into human spaces, creating barriers for animal movement and migration and pressuring them by recreation, we create unnatural struggles that wildlife are forced to overcome. I appreciate the need for people to have places to live and support themselves. But in doing so we create a moral obligation to lessen such negative impacts on our fellow living things.
Movement of animals is natural and necessary. They must move to survive, to eat, to find safe shelter and to adapt to an ever-changing environment. Our collective impact on the climate makes this movement an even more urgent matter of survival.
The work of WBI has revealed that there seems to be adequate space and forage to provide survival opportunities. But the wildlife must have access to those opportunities. That is what RFSP is focused on, analyzing the need for, and eventual establishment of, corridors to allow wildlife movements across Highway 82 and elsewhere as needed.
Imagine having your kitchen on one side of the highway and the rest of your home on the other. Imagine your family on one side and you on the other. Remember, multiton metal objects are hurtling along that highway day and night. That’s what our wildlife neighbors face every day. It isn’t just that we break up habitats, occupy them and change them. We create barriers to access the habits that remain. It isn’t enough to preserve, protect and manage habitats on behalf of nature’s needs. We must provide safe access. The newly formed Roaring Fork Safe Passages is trying to do just that. I support their efforts and those organizations such as WBI that support them by providing the data necessary to make good choices in how and where we provide that safe access.
Wildlife has it hard enough. Safe corridors for movement to help wildlife thrive isn’t just a great idea, it’s what we owe them in return for our collective actions.
If you’d like to learn more attend a Naturalist Nights on Jan. 25-26 in Carbondale and Aspen, where the executive director of RFSP Cecily DeAngelo will be speaking.
Ted A. Behar
Carbondale