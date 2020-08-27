Editor:
Today, more than ever, leadership, opportunity and equality have become three words that every person in our country should be focusing on in significantly greater ways.
As a U.S. Army infantry veteran, my beliefs align with the fair treatment of others as well as the protection of the rights of the people of this great country. Recently, we have all been able to see that this nation requires a change.
We need politicians who are incorruptible, working to help those who need our collective support more than ever, and people who desire to promote equality above wealth distinction.
I have known Colin Wilhelm for some time, and what drew me to him as a decent person and friend, before I even knew he was considering running for political office, was his desire to be there for the people around him. His embodiment of the old-fashioned American adage, “placing the people first.” This I can, and do, truly respect.
All of these considerations speak to me, as a veteran, and as a human being who supports the elimination of injustice and inequality. I served this country to support people who were unable to support themselves.
Colin Wilhelm fights the injustices and inequalities, fights for the rights and betterment of the community and fights for a better future for us all.
Jordan Whitney
Glenwood Springs