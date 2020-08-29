Editor:
For too long we have had politicians that speak to us. They want to tell us our problems. They want to tell us only they can solve the problems. But they don’t give us solutions that work only cheap bandages at best, just so they can continue to get reelected. They don’t want to listen to us or give us actual lasting solutions. I am sick of this. That is why I am so glad that we have Colin Wilhelm running for House District 57.
I have known Colin Wilhelm for some time now, and when I have talked to him, I’ve noticed the things in him that we deserve and want representing us. He doesn’t talk at me; he asks and listens to what the problems are in my life and those of my friends and family. He asks how I would like to see those problems fixed, what I would like him to do to represent me and the rest of the people of Colorado.
He doesn’t give easy quick solutions that sound great but will have no impact on our daily problems. He asks everyone around him for solutions and looks at those ideas to understand the problem and find the best real solution to these issues.
It is my pleasure to endorse Colin Wilhelm for HD 57. I know he will represent not only me and my family but every person in his district and around Colorado, because he listens and he cares.
Tammy Reynolds
New Castle