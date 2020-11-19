Editor:
Curtis Wackerle had a good article about the build-out projection in Sunday’s Aspen Times. However, he needs glasses so he can read street signs and figure out North Second Street from South Second Street. The article brought up a good point. Should we allow these huge homes in an area where they have to excavate into the hillside they way they did? I thought we outlawed these type of excavations a long time ago. And then to stuff these ugly monstrosities so close to each other is off the charts. No wonder we lost our standing in Ski Magazine’s survey of the country’s best resorts.
Jim Wingers
Aspen