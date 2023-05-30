Editor:
Jim Wingers is a delight and absolutely right in his recent letter about Basalt. I knew Jim in the 1970s over a period of living in Basalt, Aspen and Snowmass. What a surprise and a good chuckle to see his spirited commentary on my Google feed.
When thinking of Aspen I often wondered if Wingers and a mutual friend, Ken, were still around. Glad to read he is speaking up and out about the impact of development on people who are the real caretakers of the stunningly beautiful Frying Pan Valley. Go Wingers!
Jeanette Thomas
Nashville, Tennessee